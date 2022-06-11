Cooper Noriega's Family Breaks Silence on TikToker's Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

TikToker Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out for the first time following his shocking death at age 19.

Paramedics discovered the influencer unresponsive in a parking lot in Los Angeles on June 9, TMZ reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of his death remains under investigation, according to local coroner's records, obtained by E! News. Cooper, who was mourned online by a slew of fans and fellow influencers, is survived by his parents, Treva and Harold Noriega, and sister Parker Noriega, 24.

"Hi everyone," she wrote on Instagram on June 11, alongside a photo of her brother smiling. "On behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. his passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. He loved each and everyone of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister."