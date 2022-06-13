Smashbox Brought Back These Popular Becca Cosmetics Products After the Brand Went Out of Business

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When Becca Cosmetics shut down its business in September 2021, makeup enthusiasts were devastated, or at least I was. I stocked up on all my favorite Becca products so I could keep that natural-looking glow going for as long as possible. So many of my friends loved using Becca makeup to get that bright highlight, so I just couldn't believe those beloved products were gone forever. Well, not so fast, Smashbox came through for all of us Becca Cosmetics fans.

Smashbox brought back two of the most-loved Becca Cosmetics products the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, in the internet-famous shade Champagne Pop, and the Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector. This is great news for all of us who have missed Becca Cosmetics, and if you've never tried the brand, these are great products to add to your routine. Everyone will notice your glow, trust me on that.