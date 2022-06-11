Megan Fox Licks Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Syringe Earring at Taurus Premiere

Watch : Megan Fox Reveals the SWEETEST Thing Fiance MGK Has Done

Bloody romantic?

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's relationship appears to be as intense as ever. On June 10, the singer posted on his Instagram page photos of the two at the previous day's Tribeca Festival premiere of their latest movie, Taurus, including a pic of the actress passionately licking his earring, designed to look like a blood-filled syringe.

"Pisces moon but the film is called TAURUS," he captioned his post, "coming later this year…"

The movie is a semi-autobiographical film loosely based on MGK's life. The rocker, real name Colson Baker, plays Cole, a musician struggling with fatherhood, his music career and addiction while dealing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Megan.

Megan attended the premiere wearing a bright red, strapless, vinyl, over-the-knee Sportmax fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear dress, paired with black Jimmy Choo pointed pumps. MGK sported pink hair and wore a white blazer over matching pants and sneakers.

On Valentine's Day 2021, the rocker paid tribute to Megan with a photo showing a necklace bearing a vial that appeared to contain a drop of blood. He wrote, "I wear your blood around my neck...my bloody valentine."