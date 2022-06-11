Chris Evans Recalls "Nerve-wracking" Experience Getting Mobbed By Fans Abroad

Chris Evans shared the hilarious way he was looked after on a flight home from South Korea after he and his Snowpiercer castmates were overwhelmed by fans at the airport earlier that week.

Watch: Chris Evans' Scary Payback to His Brother Scott

After playing Captain America in 11 films, it's safe to say that Chris Evans is used to interacting with fans. 

However, the Lightyear star, 40, revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that one of the "crazier experiences" with fans he's ever had didn't happen during his run as the star-spangled man with a plan, but rather while visiting South Korea to promote the 2013 film Snowpiercer.  

"The director's Korean," Chris explained on the June 10 episode, referencing Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho. "So we went to South Korea and we landed, we were coming out of the airport and it was a zoo." 

The actor told Jimmy Kimmel that the scene was "like we were The Beatles," adding, "People were screaming and they had one little rope to stop people and that rope just got bulldozed."

He continued, "Very quickly we were surrounded and it kinda got a little nerve-wracking for a minute and then security came and whisked us out of there." 

In the aftermath of the airport incident, Chris said that producers swore to him that was "never gonna happen again."

And, well, it sounds like they kept true to their word when the Marvel actor headed back home.  

"A couple days later, we left Korea. I get back to the airport and, as I'm walking in, there was a van behind us," Chris said. "Out of this van steps 25 to 30 giant, giant Korean men all wearing suits and then they stand in a circle around me, holding hands, and they're walking me into the airport." 

Chris then stood up, mimicking the way the men held hands around him as they carefully led him through the airport.

The only catch? "Not one fan showed up," he hilariously revealed. "Nobody! I was all by myself walking. I was just like, 'Oh my god.'"  

The actor explained that he tried to tell the bodyguards that he was alright, but they still led him "through security and into the gate" regardless.

He jokingly added, "They had a mission!"

