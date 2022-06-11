Cooper Noriega's Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Quesada Mourns Death of TikToker

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Cooper Noriega's ex-girlfriend Sabrina "Sab" Quesada is remembering "the light of my life" after the TikTok star's tragic passing.

On June 10, Quesada penned a poignant Instagram tribute to her ex-boyfriend, with whom who she parted ways after a year and a half of dating in April. She shared her post one day after the late influencer's death on June 9. He was 19.

"You're the best thing that ever happened to me," Quesada captioned her post. "i'm so sorry my love. may we meet again."

Quesada included in her post a black-and-white photo of Noriega smiling, as well as pics and videos of the pair exchanging kisses. She also shared a screenshot of her recent text messages with Noriega, in which he wrote, "god has his angels around u. I feel greatness coming towards you."

Following her post, fellow social media stars all took to the comments section to share their support. TikToker Charli D'Amelio wrote, "i'm so sorry sab i love you."