Cooper Noriega's Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Quesada Mourns Death of TikToker

Cooper Noriega's ex-girlfriend Sabrina "Sab" Quesada is remembering "the light of my life" after the TikTok star's tragic passing.
On June 10, Quesada penned a poignant Instagram tribute to her ex-boyfriend, with whom who she parted ways after a year and a half of dating in April. She shared her post one day after the late influencer's death on June 9. He was 19.
"You're the best thing that ever happened to me," Quesada captioned her post. "i'm so sorry my love. may we meet again."
Quesada included in her post a black-and-white photo of Noriega smiling, as well as pics and videos of the pair exchanging kisses. She also shared a screenshot of her recent text messages with Noriega, in which he wrote, "god has his angels around u. I feel greatness coming towards you."
Following her post, fellow social media stars all took to the comments section to share their support. TikToker Charli D'Amelio wrote, "i'm so sorry sab i love you."
"Those we love never truly leave us…There are things that death will never touch," commented Amelie Zilber. "We love you so much, Sab and are so devastated by this loss. Sending you strength and courage and light."
Chase Keith added, "love you sabby, coop is watching over you."
Throughout their relationship, Quesada often shared sweet snapshots of herself with Noriega. Last October, she commemorated their one-year anniversary with a series of photos of the pair, writing in part, "Thank you for being my person, i got so incredibly lucky."
In April, Quesada wrote on her Instagram Story, per Dexerto, that the two were "no longer together" and that it was a "mutual decision." She added, "We're just young and sometimes things just don't work out the way you want them to. I will love him forever and he will always be my best friend."
Noriega was discovered unresponsive in a mall parking lot in Southern California, law enforcement sources told TMZ. No foul play is suspected and an autopsy is pending, according to the outlet.
The TikTok star encouraged the open discussion of mental health on his platform and shared his struggle with addiction. In his final days, Noriega announced that he had created a Discord server to discuss mental health with fans.
"I have just created a Discord server strictly for mental health because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself," he explained in a recent TikTok. "I want you guys to not be alone and feel safe."