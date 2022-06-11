Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller Hospitalized for Ectopic Pregnancy

How is an ectopic pregnancy treated?

With medication or surgery, typically performed laparoscopically, in which a few small incisions are made on the abdomen, per the Mayo Clinic. Miller shared a photo of her bandages on her Instagram.

The British reality star was in disbelief that she had experienced an ectopic pregnancy. "It's one of those things you just think will never happen to you," she wrote. "I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too. All I wanted to do was speak to my mum and I'm pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying."

Miller said that the following night, she was taken into surgery. " I don't know who was crying more me or Cam," she said, "but was extremely emotional to say the least."

Miller continued, "I had asked Cam to get me a list of food and drink for when I return but I had panic attack when I woke up. I was dosed up with morphine because I was in so much pain that I then felt sick and had to go straight to sleep. After a few more blood tests and a bit of breakfast, I was discharged yesterday afternoon. Physically I'm still in a lot of pain and bed bound after the surgery but mentally it's been even harder."