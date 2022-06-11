Wayfair Anniversary Sale: Get a $180 2-in-1 Cuisinart Blender for $60 & More Can't-Miss Doorbuster Deals

This weekend, celebrate Wayfair's 20th anniversary with a 48-hour sale you don't want to miss. Get outdoor furniture and decor, small kitchen appliances, living room must-haves and more up to 70% off.

By Kristine Fellizar Jun 11, 2022 12:50 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Home
Ecomm, Wayfair 20th Anniversary SaleWayfair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to celebrate! This weekend only, Wayfair is celebrating their 20th anniversary by holding a huge clearance sale where you can score major savings on products across 20 different categories. We're talking to outdoor furniture and decor, living room seating, kitchen and dining essentials, office must-haves, mattresses, area rugs and so much more. 

Twenty years is such a big milestone, so you just know the deals are going to be huge. In fact, they're even offering 20 doorbuster deals like the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender-food processor combo, originally $180, for just $62. Father's Day gift, anyone? They even have chic summer rugs starting at just $18. Overall, you can find some seriously deep discounts over 70% off! 

In addition to doorbuster deals, Wayfair also has some incredible Flash Deals, which is basically a sale on sale. Since celebration is going on for two days, the deals you find today won't be the same tomorrow. So if you find something you love, we highly recommend snapping it up as soon as you can.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale. Check those out below.

read
Amazon Air Conditioner Deals to Keep You Cool All Summer Long

The Best Deals at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender & Food Processor

Need a Father's Day gift idea? We've got one right here. The versatile SmartPower Duet from Cuisinart is a two-in-one appliance that combines the power of a top-of-the-line blender with the brand's "legendary" food processor. You can go from making soup, salsa or frozen drinks to chopping vegetables, fruits, cheese and more. It has over 1,800 five-star reviews, and many love how it doesn't take up too much space and works really well. It even comes with a travel cup. Right now, you can add it to your kitchen for around $60. 

$180
$62
Wayfair

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

3

TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and Huddy Pay Tribute

Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

This top-rated duvet cover set from Andover Mills is made with the finest double-brushed microfiber that feels super soft. It's also durable, fade-resistant and wrinkle-free. One shopper loved it so much, they bought it twice! "It's very inexpensive, super soft and lightweight for Florida weather," they wrote. "Really comfy." There are over 10 colors to choose from, and each set comes with one duvet cover and two shams.

 

$90
$20
Wayfair

Sango Rhinebeck 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

If you've got some epic backyard barbecue plans for this summer, be sure to check out this colorful 12-piece dinnerware set. It's originally $60, but it's on sale for just $18. You get four dinner plates, four salad plates and four cereal bowls. We love how you can mix and match the colors. 

$60
$18
Wayfair

Morgan Home MHF Home Taupe Agate 4-Pack Placemat Set

Speaking of entertaining, this gorgeous placemat set is on sale for just $13. It's a limited time only flash deal that's on for Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale, so be sure to snap this up ASAP.

$26
$13
Wayfair

Barrand Cafe Latte Barista Double Wall Coffee Mug - Set of 4

Take your coffee game to the next level with this classy set of coffee mugs. Right now, it's a flash deal where you can get the set for $39.

$56
$39
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12-inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Stay comfy and cool all season long and beyond with Wayfair's top-selling green tea-infused cooling gel memory foam mattress. It has over 12,800 five-star reviews and some say it feels as if you're sleeping on a cloud. Best part is, you can score a queen sized mattress for less than $350 today. That's a deal you just can't miss.

$500
$346
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Bellino Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

This beautiful indoor/outdoor rug is giving us resort vibes! Right now, you can add it to your home for as low as $18. 

$50
$18
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Kelton 120-inch Market Umbrella

This large umbrella from Beachcrest Home is a summer essential. It comes in several colors including this striking lime green. It's originally $77, but it's on sale today for $40.

$77
$40
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Genthner Desk

This writing desk from Zipcode Design is perfect for smaller spaces. You can easily place it in an unused corner of your home to create a little workspace. This desk has over 5,000 five-star reviews and shoppers love how easy it is so assemble. It comes in several colors including classics like espresso and black, and more bold colors like red and teal. It's originally $120, but it's on sale now for $54. 

$120
$54
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12-inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress - Queen

Give yourself the gift of ultimate comfort with this 12-inch medium memory foam mattress from Sealy. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews and Wayfair shoppers can't stop raving over how comfortable it is. One reviewer wrote, "Slept six nights on it so far and my back pain disappeared since the first night. Literally feels like floating weightlessness while laying on it. Definitely highly recommend. This mattress is incredible!!!!" It's originally $1,200, but it's on sale today for less than $450. Such an incredible deal! 

$1,199
$448
Wayfair

Novogratz Cache 16.81-inch Wide Bar Cart

This brightly colored bar cart is a summer entertaining must-have. It comes in four colors and it's on sale for over 50% off. 

$120
$58
Wayfair

Claar Iron Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

If you've been holding off on getting a fire pit for your patio, now's the perfect time to shop! This $240 fire pit is on sale today for under $60. Such a great deal.

$241
$59
Wayfair

Gatun 66-inch Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed with Cushions

Flash deal alert! Treat yourself this summer to an envy-inducing backyard oasis, complete with this gorgeous patio daybed. It's originally over $600, but it's on sale for under $500. It's a flash deal during the Wayfair 20th anniversary sale, so don't hesitate or else you'll lose out on a great savings. 

$610
$495
Wayfair

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 54-inches

This rustic-style TV stand will definitely give your space some personality. The sliding barn doors make it extra stylish. It comes in several colors, so there's sure to be one that fits your needs. It's originally around $300, but you can add it to your home today for less than $120. Plus, it's a popular style among Wayfair shoppers with over 52,000 five-star reviews!

$290
$117
Wayfair

Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out the Ilia Friends & Family Sale where you can score their best-selling serum skin tint and more for 20% off.

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

3

TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and Huddy Pay Tribute

4

Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

5

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Latest News

Get 2 BareMinerals Bronzers for the Price of One Before They Sell Out

Exclusive

Becoming Elizabeth Star Compares Her Elizabeth I to Others

Coach Just Dropped Their Biggest Sale Yet With 50% Off Deals

Wayfair Anniversary Sale: Get Jaw-Dropping Doorbusters Starting at $15

Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale: Save an Extra 15% On Styles Already 60% Off

Ilia Friends & Family: Snag the Holy Grail of Skin Tints for 20% Off!

The Bachelor's Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko's Beauty Must-Haves