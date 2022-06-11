Wayfair Anniversary Sale: Get a $180 2-in-1 Cuisinart Blender for $60 & More Can't-Miss Doorbuster Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to celebrate! This weekend only, Wayfair is celebrating their 20th anniversary by holding a huge clearance sale where you can score major savings on products across 20 different categories. We're talking to outdoor furniture and decor, living room seating, kitchen and dining essentials, office must-haves, mattresses, area rugs and so much more.
Twenty years is such a big milestone, so you just know the deals are going to be huge. In fact, they're even offering 20 doorbuster deals like the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender-food processor combo, originally $180, for just $62. Father's Day gift, anyone? They even have chic summer rugs starting at just $18. Overall, you can find some seriously deep discounts over 70% off!
In addition to doorbuster deals, Wayfair also has some incredible Flash Deals, which is basically a sale on sale. Since celebration is going on for two days, the deals you find today won't be the same tomorrow. So if you find something you love, we highly recommend snapping it up as soon as you can.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender & Food Processor
Need a Father's Day gift idea? We've got one right here. The versatile SmartPower Duet from Cuisinart is a two-in-one appliance that combines the power of a top-of-the-line blender with the brand's "legendary" food processor. You can go from making soup, salsa or frozen drinks to chopping vegetables, fruits, cheese and more. It has over 1,800 five-star reviews, and many love how it doesn't take up too much space and works really well. It even comes with a travel cup. Right now, you can add it to your kitchen for around $60.
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
This top-rated duvet cover set from Andover Mills is made with the finest double-brushed microfiber that feels super soft. It's also durable, fade-resistant and wrinkle-free. One shopper loved it so much, they bought it twice! "It's very inexpensive, super soft and lightweight for Florida weather," they wrote. "Really comfy." There are over 10 colors to choose from, and each set comes with one duvet cover and two shams.
Sango Rhinebeck 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
If you've got some epic backyard barbecue plans for this summer, be sure to check out this colorful 12-piece dinnerware set. It's originally $60, but it's on sale for just $18. You get four dinner plates, four salad plates and four cereal bowls. We love how you can mix and match the colors.
Morgan Home MHF Home Taupe Agate 4-Pack Placemat Set
Speaking of entertaining, this gorgeous placemat set is on sale for just $13. It's a limited time only flash deal that's on for Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale, so be sure to snap this up ASAP.
Barrand Cafe Latte Barista Double Wall Coffee Mug - Set of 4
Take your coffee game to the next level with this classy set of coffee mugs. Right now, it's a flash deal where you can get the set for $39.
Wayfair Sleep 12-inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Stay comfy and cool all season long and beyond with Wayfair's top-selling green tea-infused cooling gel memory foam mattress. It has over 12,800 five-star reviews and some say it feels as if you're sleeping on a cloud. Best part is, you can score a queen sized mattress for less than $350 today. That's a deal you just can't miss.
Beachcrest Home Bellino Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
This beautiful indoor/outdoor rug is giving us resort vibes! Right now, you can add it to your home for as low as $18.
Beachcrest Home Kelton 120-inch Market Umbrella
This large umbrella from Beachcrest Home is a summer essential. It comes in several colors including this striking lime green. It's originally $77, but it's on sale today for $40.
Zipcode Design Genthner Desk
This writing desk from Zipcode Design is perfect for smaller spaces. You can easily place it in an unused corner of your home to create a little workspace. This desk has over 5,000 five-star reviews and shoppers love how easy it is so assemble. It comes in several colors including classics like espresso and black, and more bold colors like red and teal. It's originally $120, but it's on sale now for $54.
Sealy to Go 12-inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress - Queen
Give yourself the gift of ultimate comfort with this 12-inch medium memory foam mattress from Sealy. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews and Wayfair shoppers can't stop raving over how comfortable it is. One reviewer wrote, "Slept six nights on it so far and my back pain disappeared since the first night. Literally feels like floating weightlessness while laying on it. Definitely highly recommend. This mattress is incredible!!!!" It's originally $1,200, but it's on sale today for less than $450. Such an incredible deal!
Novogratz Cache 16.81-inch Wide Bar Cart
This brightly colored bar cart is a summer entertaining must-have. It comes in four colors and it's on sale for over 50% off.
Claar Iron Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
If you've been holding off on getting a fire pit for your patio, now's the perfect time to shop! This $240 fire pit is on sale today for under $60. Such a great deal.
Gatun 66-inch Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed with Cushions
Flash deal alert! Treat yourself this summer to an envy-inducing backyard oasis, complete with this gorgeous patio daybed. It's originally over $600, but it's on sale for under $500. It's a flash deal during the Wayfair 20th anniversary sale, so don't hesitate or else you'll lose out on a great savings.
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 54-inches
This rustic-style TV stand will definitely give your space some personality. The sliding barn doors make it extra stylish. It comes in several colors, so there's sure to be one that fits your needs. It's originally around $300, but you can add it to your home today for less than $120. Plus, it's a popular style among Wayfair shoppers with over 52,000 five-star reviews!
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out the Ilia Friends & Family Sale where you can score their best-selling serum skin tint and more for 20% off.