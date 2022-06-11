Ilia Friends & Family Sale: Snag the Holy Grail of Skin Tints & More Must-Have Products for 20% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking to get your beauty routine ready for summer? We've got a major sale you don't want to miss, and it's one we'll definitely be shopping as well.
Clean and sustainable beauty brand, Ilia is holding their Friends & Family Sale where you can save 20% off all orders of $75 or more. All you have to do is enter the code ILIA20 at checkout to receive your discount. Considering that Ilia rarely ever does a major sale like this throughout the year, you really don't want to miss out on a chance to snag some award-winning makeup and skincare at a discounted price.
Wondering what to get? You can't talk Ilia without mentioning their ultra-popular Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40. It's a best-selling product that was so well-received by beauty lovers everywhere, it sold over one million units in just two years! The Super Serum Skin Tint is part skincare, part makeup and part sun protection. It's lightweight, yet gives just the right amount of coverage to make your skin look absolutely flawless.
After trying numerous tinted moisturizers, BB and CC creams and foundations throughout the years, we'd say it's worthy of being called the holy grail of skin tints, and we're not the only ones who think so! It has over 7,800 reviews on Ilia, most of which are super positive. Best part is, you can get it for 20% off this weekend.
The Ilia Friends & Family Sale ends this Sunday, so don't hesitate to shop as you only have a limited time left. We rounded up some makeup and skincare products we'll be shopping ASAP. Check those below.
Our Editors' Top Picks From the Ilia Friends & Family Sale
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
If there's one product you should definitely get two of during the Ilia Friends & Family Sale, it's their best-selling Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40. It's an all-in-one product that blends skincare, makeup and sun protection perfectly so you get all three in just one step. You can also just use your hands to apply this, which makes it super easy. It's lightweight, moisturizing and gives your skin a beautiful even and dewy look. Your face just looks really fresh after you put this on. I have sensitive skin and this is the only skin tint/tinted moisturizer that's never made my face get bumpy or breakout. Can't recommend this enough!
Plus, our summer guest editor, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo recently mentioned that this skin tint is one of her go-to's when she's in a rush.
Ilia Multi-Stick
If you're someone who's constantly rushing out the door each morning or you prefer having one product that can do it all, you may want to add Ilia's award-winning Multi-stick to your bag. The colors are all gorgeous and highly pigmented without being too over the top. It's very natural-looking and so pretty. Plus, it just glides right on. During Ilia's Friends & Family Sale, you can add it your makeup kit for just $27.
Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40
This recent addition was made to be a "first-of-its-kind" serum infused with vitamin C, mineral SPF 40 and niacinamide to give you a waterless base while also working to give you brighter skin with each application. It's currently available in three translucent tones that give your skin a nice glowy finish without any white cast. It's one we're excited to try especially now that it's summer.
Ilia Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment
This overnight lip treatment really works wonders at softening and moisturizing the lips. It contains Papaya Enzymes which work to buff away dead skin, as well as hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump.The lip treatment itself also feels good on and isn't sticky at all. It's definitely worth a try.
Ilia True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
Ilia's True Skin Radiant Priming Serum is a silicone-free primer made with hibiscus extract, aloe and beta-glucan. Not only does it give you a base layer for your makeup, it also works to firm, moisturize, soothe and protect the skin from environmental factors. According to reviewers, a little goes a long way. Plus, it's easy to use and feels silky smooth. One shopper loved it so much, they swear it's magic.
Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer
Like many other Ilia products, this concealer also doubles as skincare. So not only does it cover blemishes, dark circles and more, it's also made with good-for-your-skin ingredients such as vitamin C to help improve brightness and texture over time.
Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
Ilia's Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil will give you the pretty shine of a lipgloss without any of the stickiness. The lip oil is super hydrating and comes in six shades. The berry mauve Linger is one of our faves, and the coral Tahiti is a close second.
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
The Limitless Lash Mascara does a really solid job of lengthening the lashes without any clumping or flaking throughout the day. Plus, the formula includes organic bee and carnauba waxes, which work to condition each lash.
Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
These easy-to-wear lip balms are a cult-classic that's pretty much been around since the brand first started. It's made with moisture-boosting ingredients like rosehip seed oil and shea butter to keep your lips nourished. It's buildable and comes in eight shades.
Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint
This award-winner will bring a pretty shine to your eye look. It was made to glide on like a cream but dry down to a power. Ilia shoppers also say it blends so effortlessly. There are eight lovely shades for you to choose from.
