This Cloth With 9,300+ 5-Star Reviews Removes Waterproof Makeup Without Soap or Scrubbing

I spend so much money on makeup that I won't sweat off. My hallmark for a good lipstick is one that lasts past eating, drinking, and talking without reapplication throughout the day. I just want to focus on my day without any touch-ups, but can such a hassle getting ready for bed. I know it's bad for my sensitive skin to leave my makeup on, but who wants to spend all time scrubbing, stripping your skin with harsh soaps, and using wasteful makeup remover wipes? Not me. Been there, done that. The MakeUp Eraser is a product that has completely changed my routine and saved me a lot of money in the long-run.
This cloth removes all of my makeup, even the waterproof kind without any soap. There's no abrasive scrubbing or red/irritated skin. All you do is wet the cloth (the more warm water the better), use the short fiber side of the cloth to erase makeup, and then use the long fiber side to gently exfoliate. You're probably wondering about the fine print, thinking it could not possibly be this simple, but it actually is. Just ask the 9,300+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews.
I use a little bit of this cloth each night, in sections, getting 5 days worth of use out of it. Then, I throw it in the washing machine and it comes out brand new without any makeup on it read for a new week. This is a sustainable way to remove your makeup that saves you time and money. Makeup Eraser claims that just one cloth is equal to 3,600 makeup wipes and it lasts 3 to 5 years. What more could you want?
The Original MakeUp Eraser, Erase All Makeup With Just Water, Including Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Foundation, Lipstick and More
Before you use this for the first time, machine wash it with hot water and dry it with the rest of your towels. This activates the fibers for optimal use. When it's time to remove your makeup, wet this cloth in as much water as possible. The more water you use, the easier it is to take your makeup off, especially if the water is warm.
Just use gentle, circular motions and you will be absolutely amazed by how magical this product is. It's available in many colors, so you can pick one to match your aesthetic.
If you're still mystified by the thought of a makeup-removing towel that doesn't even need soap, check out these Amazon reviews from shoppers who are wowed by this product.
MakeUp Eraser Reviews
One admitted, "I was very skeptical at first, because how can a plain cloth with nothing in it take off all your makeup? With just water? Well, I still don't know, but I do know it works wonderfully! It definitely takes off my full-coverage foundation, waterproof eyeliner and mascara as well. It's super soft and doesn't feel like I'm tugging at my skin at all. I love that it's kind of big, so you can use different sections of it for a week and then throw it in the wash. And apparently it lasts 3-5 years?! I'm going to save so much money! And then I'll buy a new one!"
An Amazon customer said, "Honestly have no idea how this thing works but it is like magic. With just the eraser and warm water all your make up will easily wipe off, even stuck on waterproof mascara."
A shopper shared, "THIS. THING. IS. AMAZING. I have literally never had clearer skin. It does exactly what it says it does, erases your makeup. Waterproof or not, it all goes away with just a little water and a little bit of scrubbing. I will forever be amazed by this. Never buying another makeup remover product again."
Another divulged, "I was super skeptical when I ordered this and half expected to return it. Definitely didn't think this little pink shamwow looking thing was going to take my makeup off, at least not easily. It does. I'm 100% shocked and impressed."
Someone else explained, "I purchased this based on some positive reviews, and they can't even touch how amazing this product is. When I purchased this product, I did so because I was tired of using mascara removers and washing my face and still having mascara or makeup on a makeup pad while swiping toner on my face. Well, that problem is now gone. This product seriously does what it says - it erases makeup! I could not believe the way it removed my makeup the first time I used it! You use it for a week, toss it in the wash, and use it again. I was wondering how it would clean up in the laundry, and it looked brand new - no mascara was left after it went through the wash. I will be purchasing a second one, and hoping that they continue to make this product as it is - no changes. It is amazing and if you're considering purchasing it - do it! No more chemicals to remove that makeup!"
A fan of the product reviewed, "I was so ready to write a review about what a piece of crap this is; boy was I wrong! This actually works! I usually use the Neutrogena cleansing cloths which work okay but this makeup eraser blows them out of the water. I can't believe how great it is. I went to a show last night and got the dreaded -haaand staaamp-. Of course, because they use ink developed my NASA, I couldn't wash it off. I can't show up to work with a giant robot stamped on the back of my hand so I scrubbed and scrubbed. When my skin was gone but the stamp wasn't, I tried the Makeup Eraser as a last resort. That sucker damn near got the whole thing off!!! I'm so impressed by this thing I'm going to get another one just in case they stop making them!"
