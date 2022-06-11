Justin Bieber Says It's Getting "Harder to Eat" After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Watch : Justin Bieber Reveals Half of His Face Is Fully Paralyzed

Justin Bieber is updating fans about the health struggles he's facing.

The singer shared on June 10 that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and has half of his face paralyzed, leading him to cancel concerts in order to rest and recover.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he explained. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

Now, he's sharing one of the challenging symptoms of his medical condition. "Been getting progressively harder to eat," Justin wrote on his Instagram Story, "which has been extremely frustrating." He added, "Please pray for me."

Justin told fans in his prior post that he's been doing "facial exercises" to try to get his face "back to normal."