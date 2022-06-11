Drew Barrymore Speaks Out After Scoring Invite to Britney Spears’ Wedding

Gimme more wedding details! Drew Barrymore was among those lucky enough to be invited to Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. See what she said about the pop star's "fairy tale."

Watch: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's STAR-STUDDED Wedding Guests!

Drew Barrymore was honored to witness Britney Spears' happily ever after. 

The talk show host was one of the lucky few who scored an invite to Britney's picture-perfect wedding to Sam Asghari, which she attended June 9 along with Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton

Drew is now giving fans the inside scoop of the event, and it seems the entire affair reminded her of her past regal role, playing Danielle in the 1998 movie Ever After: A Cinderella Story.

"What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale," Drew explained on Instagram one day after attending the extravaganza in Los Angeles. "And that's exactly what Britney did!" 

The actress was seemingly referring to Britney's recent legal battle, as she terminated her conservatorship of 13 years in 2021. 

Sharing a photo with the bride, Drew added, "I couldn't not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!" 

photos
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: See Every Pic

The love was definitely mutual, with Britney gushing over the E.T. star in her own Instagram post. "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock," the singer wrote, before calling Drew "my girl crush." 

Britney also sent love to Selena, saying she is "way prettier in person if that's possible." She said she was simply "speechless" that they attended her ceremony.

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Donatella Versace, who designed Britney's wedding dress, also weighed in on having the group of powerful women all together. "Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman," she said while captioning a shot of the A-listers. "Congratulations Britney, we love you." 

And based on more photos from the night, Drew may not have been far off with her fairytale reference. As Britney noted, "The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic." They even had a horse-drawn carriage on hand to complete the Cinderella fantasy. 

Keep reading to relive their magical evening in photos.

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Bride & Groom
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
All in the Details
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Versace Everything
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Venue
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Wedding Bling
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
And Rings
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Here Comes the Bride
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney, Drew Barrymore & Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Invitations
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Star-Studded Festivities
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Time to Dance
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Stylish Affair
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney & Sam
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Floral Sensation
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Dress
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Showing Off the Veil
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Model Behavior
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Congratulations!
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Horse-Drawn Carriage
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Star-Studded Ceremony
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Cozy on the Dance Floor
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Celeb Pals
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Sleek Suit

