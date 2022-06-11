The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Share Affordable Beauty and Fashion Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Becca and Hayley are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko have been a couple for four years, publicly confirming their romance in May 2022. The pair talked more about their time together during a recent Amazon Live session, where they also shared their favorite beauty products, clothes, and books that they enjoy together. The reality TV alum said, "This is really familiar to me where I show Hayley clothes and products that I love and she sits and watches me and gives her opinion. This feels very natural." Hayley confirmed, "I feel like this live is just giving you a little peek at what our life is like."

During the Amazon Live stream, Becca said "We're just excited to be celebrating Pride. Obviously, our first time celebrating it as a couple out and about," clarifying, "We've been out, now we're out to everybody. It's really special and fun," which prompted Hayley to share, "I've been so proud of Becca and I'm so happy that we get to share our love with you all."

While the duo does share some of their favorite products, they admittedly have two distinct styles. Their roundup of Amazon must-haves has something for everyone, including Becca's "holy grail" fashion must-have.