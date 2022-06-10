Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Restraining Order Against Her Ex Jason Alexander

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari took legal action against Jason Alexander following his attempt to crash their wedding.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the newlyweds were granted an emergency protective order against Jason, who was briefly married to Britney in 2004, after the 40-year-old was arrested at their wedding venue on June 9. The docs stated that Jason must stay at least 100 yards away from Britney and Sam, as well as the pop star's Los Angeles home, until the order expires on June 17.
Jason was charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery in connection to the incident, per booking records obtained by E! News. He was booked on Thursday evening, hours after he showed up at the location of Britney and Sam's intimate nuptials uninvited.
In an Instagram Live that was screen-recorded by social media users, Jason filmed himself as he arrived at the venue and was overheard telling a worker there: "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"
At the time, people were still setting up for the ceremony.
In the wake of Jason's arrest, a source told E! News that Britney was "a bit shaken up" about the incident. However, she and Sam pressed on with the nuptials and tied the knot later that night in front of a star-studded crowd that included Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.
"She had been anxious and upset but pulled through and it ended up being a really beautiful day for her," a second source told E! News of the bride. "She was very emotional during the ceremony and Sam was wiping her tears away lovingly. It was very sweet and touching."
As of June 10, Jason remains in police custody and has a court date scheduled for next week, according to a public information officer for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
He does not have an attorney on record who can speak on his behalf.
In a statement to E! News, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart confirmed that his client sought a protective order against Jason.
"I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he definitely should be," he said. "This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride."