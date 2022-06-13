The Roloff Family Prepares Jackson for Surgery in Little People, Big World Sneak Peek

Watch : Little People, Big World Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jackson Roloff doesn't let anything phase him.

The Little People, Big World star, who turned 5 in May, prepares for surgery in this exclusive clip from the June 14 episode.

While Jackson is smiling and carefree on the way to the hospital, his parents Zach and Tori Roloff can't help but worry.

"The surgery involves putting screws and plates into his growth plates to hopefully slow down growth," Tori says. "His legs will still be bowed, but over time as he grows, they will be straightened out."

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism which causes the bones to grow abnormally. As Tori explains, the surgery is meant to "correct some of the bowing that's pretty severe in his legs. We chose the surgery that's the least invasive."

Tori says the procedure is "supposed to be a quick recovery" and that while she and Zach have done their best to tell Jackson what's going on, "He doesn't know what's happening. He's not aware that he's about to go into surgery."