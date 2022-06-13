Exclusive

The Roloff Family Prepares Jackson for Surgery in Little People, Big World Sneak Peek

Jackson Roloff might be the toughest kid on TV. In this exclusive clip from TLC's Little People, Big World, his parents Zach and Tori Roloff prepare their son for a big surgery.

Jackson Roloff doesn't let anything phase him. 

The Little People, Big World star, who turned 5 in May, prepares for surgery in this exclusive clip from the June 14 episode. 

While Jackson is smiling and carefree on the way to the hospital, his parents Zach and Tori Roloff can't help but worry.

"The surgery involves putting screws and plates into his growth plates to hopefully slow down growth," Tori says. "His legs will still be bowed, but over time as he grows, they will be straightened out."

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism which causes the bones to grow abnormally. As Tori explains, the surgery is meant to "correct some of the bowing that's pretty severe in his legs. We chose the surgery that's the least invasive."

Tori says the procedure is "supposed to be a quick recovery" and that while she and Zach have done their best to tell Jackson what's going on, "He doesn't know what's happening. He's not aware that he's about to go into surgery."

Once at the hospital, there's a lot of anxious waiting before the surgery begins.

"It's a lot of sitting around, talking to doctors," Zach says. "A lot of different nurses asking the same questions. For me, it's a constant worry. Is Jackson all of a sudden going to freak out and say, ‘I don't want to do this?' or is something going to trigger him to be like, ‘I'm not okay with this.'"

Jackson, as he tends to do, takes the entire thing in stride with a big smile on his face—but the same can't quite be said for his parents.

"I was nervous for when they could come and wheel him away," Tori admits. "I was ready to be like, ‘Keep it together, Tori. Don't get upset. Just let him go.'"

Find out how the surgery goes when Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

