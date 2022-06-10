Exclusive

CMA Fest 2022: See Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge and More Singers Take Over Nashville

CMA Fest is back and bigger than ever! See Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen and more country singers stop by the Spotify House during Nashville's big weekend.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 10, 2022 10:34 PMTags
MusicExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

The world's longest-running country music festival is back!

In case you didn't already guess, CMA Fest 2022 is here and Nashville is the place to be if you're looking for a weekend full of nonstop music and fun. Between June 9 and June 12, your favorite artists will perform their biggest hits on a variety of stages. And you never know who's going to pop on by with their cowboy hats and boots. 

Spotify is in the middle of all the action as they host Spotify House at Blake Shelton's Ole Red. 

Ashley McBryde, Brantley Gilbert and Jimmie Allen kicked things off in style by getting fans singing and dancing with special performances on June 9. Later on in the evening, Dan + Shay surprised the crowd with their own set of hits including "10,000 Hours" and "Tequila."

With the festival just getting started, E! News is keeping track of all the stars with exclusive photos from Spotify House's portrait studio. 

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Keep scrolling to see how much fun your favorite artists are having in Nashville as they raise a glass to country music all weekend long. 

Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Brett Eldredge
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Dan + Shay
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Ashley McBryde
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Dustin Lynch
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Nikki Lane
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Brantley Gilbert
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Jimmie Allen
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Ashley Cooke
Spotify/Kylie Rebecca
Jon Langston
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Tanner Adell
Spotify/Bethany Reed
Chase Wright

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

3

TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and Huddy Pay Tribute

4

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

5

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Latest News

Britney Spears Says She Had Panic Attack Before "Spectacular" Wedding

TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and Huddy Pay Tribute

Britney Spears Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Jason Alexander

Exclusive

CMA Fest 2022: See All the Country Music Singers Taking Over Nashville

Khloe Kardashian Says Kim Is in "LOOOOOVVVEEEE" With Pete Davidson

Jurassic Park Merch Must-Haves: Graphic Tees, Loungefly Bags & More

Exclusive

Betty Has a New Female Love Interest in Riverdale Sneak Peek