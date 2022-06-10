CMA Fest 2022: See Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge and More Singers Take Over Nashville

Watch : Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

The world's longest-running country music festival is back!

In case you didn't already guess, CMA Fest 2022 is here and Nashville is the place to be if you're looking for a weekend full of nonstop music and fun. Between June 9 and June 12, your favorite artists will perform their biggest hits on a variety of stages. And you never know who's going to pop on by with their cowboy hats and boots.

Spotify is in the middle of all the action as they host Spotify House at Blake Shelton's Ole Red.

Ashley McBryde, Brantley Gilbert and Jimmie Allen kicked things off in style by getting fans singing and dancing with special performances on June 9. Later on in the evening, Dan + Shay surprised the crowd with their own set of hits including "10,000 Hours" and "Tequila."

With the festival just getting started, E! News is keeping track of all the stars with exclusive photos from Spotify House's portrait studio.