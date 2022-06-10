Khloe Kardashian Says Kim Kardashian Is in "LOOOOOVVVEEEE" With Pete Davidson

Khloe Kardashian shared how Kim Kardashian feels about Pete Davidson after the Skims founder dodged the topic of "love" during a confessional on The Kardashians.

Bible—it appears Kim Kardashian has some strong feelings for Pete Davidson.

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on June 9 to give some insight on Kim and Pete's romance after a fan tweeted, "kimberly is in LOVE lmao it's so cute #TheKardashians."

"Isn't it???" Khloe tweeted back. "She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."

While Khloe wasn't shy to dish on her sister's feelings about the Saturday Night Live star, Kim kept it coy when she was asked about the L word during a confessional.

In the June 9 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, a producer asked if she was in love. Kim didn't give an answer, only teasing, "I don't know if it's any of your business."

Though her lips were sealed on that, Kim noted that she and Pete—who began dating in November—are "doing really, really good."

And it seems that was all part of the comedian's master plan. "Pete said, ‘I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew," Kim explained in the confessional. "He was like, ‘Give it four months in and you're going to be obsessed.' And I was like, 'OK. We'll see.'"

So how exactly does one win Kim over? Well, it seems bite-sized ice cream is the way to her heart. Hulu viewers watched Kim gush over a surprise delivery of Dibs ice cream sent to her private jet from Pete.

In the episode, Kim shared with her friend Olivia Pierson that she and Pete went to the movies in Staten Island, New York, and "all I wanted was Dibs."

Reflecting on his romantic gesture, Kim said, "I swear, it's, like, the cutest, littlest things."

