Find Out if Nikki Got Engaged on the Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Finale

Watch : Nikki Glaser FINALLY Goes to Therapy With Ex Chris

The finale of comedian Nikki Glaser's E! reality series was no joke.

Fans have watched her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Convy blossom over the course of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s first season, but she went into the June 10 episode more conflicted than ever. Nikki had been in her hometown of St. Louis, Mo., for several months at that point, and with a potential return to Los Angleles looming—one that she knew could revive her comedy career that suffered during the pandemic—she had to decide to stay or go.

Chris wasn't exactly helping, either. Sure, they had gotten back together after he, too, moved back to their mutual hometown, but Nikki wanted commitment. As she put it on the finale, "I want so badly to be able to say, 'Let's just f--king do it and get married. We've been doing this off and on for 8 years. Like, what are we doing?'"

"If he can't do that," Nikki added, "I'm not gonna stay in St. Louis. I don't want to have to see his charming, gorgeous face pop up on my Bumble as a 'top pick' for me. Like, you're right, Bumble, he was. But he didn't want what I wanted!"