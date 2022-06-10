Betty Has a New Female Love Interest in This Riverdale Sneak Peek

Watch : Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes in Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peek

We hope Betty Cooper likes vinegar because she's found herself in a real pickle.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Riverdale's June 12 episode, Betty (Lili Reinhart) confides in Veronica (Camila Mendes) that Dr. Jillian Drake (Sophia Tatum), a new FBI agent in town who works with Betty, expressed feelings for her.

"She professed her love for you?" Veronica asks. "Like out of some romance novel? That's unprofessional."

It's especially troubling because Betty is in a relationship with Archie (KJ Apa).

"Yeah, tell me about it," Betty says. "But it's made me start to think. The truth is, I compartmentalize with Archie. I don't talk about work. I have dark thoughts, but I don't go there with him. With Drake, I don't feel the need to censor myself."

Uh oh, this is starting to feel like it won't end well. Still, Veronica does her best to coach Betty through it.

"Betty, everybody compartmentalizes with everyone," she says. "Thus, I don't see a problem here. I mean, it's not like you're actually attracted to Drake."