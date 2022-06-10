Yellowstone Season 5: Meet the 4 Stars Joining the Cast

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

Giddy up, we've got major Yellowstone season five casting news!

Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri have hopped on the horse for season five of the western smash hit, premiering November 13 on Paramount Network.

Caster, who appeared on American Horror Story in 2018, will play Rowdy, a young cowboy, according to the network.

Wilson, whose song "Things a Man Oughta Know" hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart in 2021 and earned her Song of the Year at the ACM Awards, will play a musician named Abby. We already know she has the vocal chops.

Kay, who recently appeared in Showtime's Your Honor alongside Bryan Cranston, will play Clara Brewer, the new assistant for one of the Duttons. Olivieri, best known for playing Lydia on NBC's Heroes and Showtime's House of Lies, will play Sarah Atwood, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.

We can't wait to see how the new additions will shake things up.