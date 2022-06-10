You’ll Never Guess the Gig Paris Hilton Says She Skipped For Britney Spears’ Wedding

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's STAR-STUDDED Wedding Guests!

When it came to Britney Spears' and Sam Asghari's wedding, Paris Hilton said "I Wanna Go."

In the June 10 episode of the This is Paris podcast, the 41-year-old DJ gushed about attending Britney and Sam's wedding—an event not even President Joe Biden's Summit of Americas dinner could pull her away from.

"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner," she said, "but this was more important to me."

The presidential dinner was held at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles, according to The White House website. The president's gathering was part of the Summit of Americas three-day event, which according to NBC Los Angeles, serves as an opportunity to bring leaders from different nations together to discuss topics such as climate change and economic development.

Paris explained that her attendance at the couple's big day was something she had been keeping under wraps.

"[I] was keeping it top secret all week," she said. "Literally, I did not tell anyone, not even the people I asked [for] dresses that were sent, my whole team, my glam, my driver, everyone."