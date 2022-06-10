You’ll Never Guess the Gig Paris Hilton Says She Skipped For Britney Spears’ Wedding

When it came to Britney Spears' and Sam Asghari's wedding, Paris Hilton said "I Wanna Go."
In the June 10 episode of the This is Paris podcast, the 41-year-old DJ gushed about attending Britney and Sam's wedding—an event not even President Joe Biden's Summit of Americas dinner could pull her away from.
"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner," she said, "but this was more important to me."
The presidential dinner was held at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles, according to The White House website. The president's gathering was part of the Summit of Americas three-day event, which according to NBC Los Angeles, serves as an opportunity to bring leaders from different nations together to discuss topics such as climate change and economic development.
Paris explained that her attendance at the couple's big day was something she had been keeping under wraps.
"[I] was keeping it top secret all week," she said. "Literally, I did not tell anyone, not even the people I asked [for] dresses that were sent, my whole team, my glam, my driver, everyone."
While her lips were sealed beforehand, Paris is continuing to keep a tight lip post-event, saying, "I'm not gonna into any details because it was the princess bride's night and that's her story to tell, but all I can say is that I am just so incredibly happy for her."
She added that having a front row seat to Britney being "so happy and free" during the celebration warmed her heart.
"She looked stunning," she said. "It made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing."
Britney and Sam officially said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 9 in Los Angeles, with guests including Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.
The special day came nine months after Britney announced Sam had popped the question with a sparkling ring. Britney's four-carat diamond, designed by Forever Diamonds NY, featured the word "Lioness," which is Sam's nickname for Britney.
At the time of their engagement, an insider shared with E! News that Britney had her sights on marrying Sam for a while.
"She's wanted this for a long time," the source said. "And her dream finally came true."