Rebel Wilson Dating Ramona Agruma: 6 Things to Know About the Designer

Rebel Wilson has found the one who makes her heart sing.
The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, debuted her relationship with Ramona Agruma on Instagram June 9.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote along with a rainbow and two heart emojis. "#LoveIsLove."
Afterwards, Rebel received an outpouring of love from her fans and former co-stars. "Love you both like crazy," Anna Kendrick wrote in the comments. Added Elizabeth Banks, "Congrats to both of you."
While Rebel and Ramona have kept much of their romance private, the actress had indicated she was "happily in a relationship" during her appearance on Betches' U Up? podcast last month. And while the Senior Year star didn't name any names, she did share the story of how the two met.
"This was a friend setup," she said, "and he'd known both of us for, like, at least five years each and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"
Want to learn more about Rebel's aca-awesome love Ramona? Keep reading.
She Is a Designer.
Not only is Ramona the founder of the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon but she also launched the jewelry company DeLys.
She Attended School in Latvia.
According to Ramona's LinkedIn profile, she studied law at the University of Latvia.
She Knows Multiple Languages.
Four per her LinkedIn profile: English, German, Latvian and Russian.
She and Rebel Started Getting to Know Each Other Over the Phone.
"It was a setup through a friend," Rebel told People last month. "And it all started with conversation. We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense—very romantic."
Rebel also told U Up? being set up through a friend "escalates things quicker." As she put it, "You're like, 'OK, I can trust this person. They are who they say they are,' which is something on the apps you don't really know."
And They’ve Attended Events Together Before.
Ramona has appeared in several of Rebel's Instagram posts over the past few months, and the pair have attended a few events together. For instance, they both went to the 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge for the nonprofit Operation Smile in April, and posed for pictures on the red carpet together at Vanity Fair's Oscar party in March.
They Do Sweet Gestures for Each Other.
While talking about making playlists for a partner on U Up?, Rebel said she's sent her love a song or two.
"My partner and I, like, send each other songs," she said. "I did it actually this morning. Just one song though, not a whole playlist. Just a song that I thought would brighten their morning."