TikToker Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: Bryce Hall and More Influencers Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Social media stars are mourning the loss of TikToker Cooper Noriega.

The influencer died on June 9 at age 19. The star, who has more than 1.8 million followers on TikTok, was discovered unresponsive in a Southern California mall parking lot, law enforcement sources told TMZ. No foul play is suspected, while an autopsy is pending, per the outlet.

In his final days, Cooper championed candid discussions about mental health, opened up about his long struggle with addiction and expressed interest in opening a "rehab where people aren't traumatized at the end of their recovery."

Cooper's most recent TikTok post, shared on June 9, was a collab with fellow influencer Bryce Hall. Following Cooper's death, Bryce commented, "I love you so much."

Sam Vicchiollo wrote, "i hope you finally have peace, i love you so f--king much cooper."

Roshaun commented, "rip brother love you."

Peyton Jordan wrote, "love you coop."

Ahlyssa Marie wrote, "love you coop...thank you for all the amazing memories."

Kory Little commented, "Man, wish we could be hopping on fort talking smack to each other again… you will be missed coop."