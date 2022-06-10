All the Details on Britney Spears' "Timeless" Dress and Wedding Rings With Sam Asghari

Watch : Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS!

Britney Spears must confess: Her wedding with Sam Asghari was one to remember.

On June 9, the "...Baby One More Time" singer and the fitness trainer tied the knot in an intimate, Los Angeles ceremony. For the big day, Britney wore a custom Versace Atelier dress designed by fashion icon Donatella Versace, who was also at the nuptials to watch the bride and groom exchange vows.

Crafted in a delicate white silk cady, the stunning gown featured a portrait neckline that wrapped around her shoulders, coming together in a stream of pearl buttons. The dress also included corset boning that narrowed at the waist, a front leg-slit and pleats in the back that cascaded into a 10-foot train, according to the fashion house. Britney completed her look was capped with a massive 15-foot veil.

"I am so grateful to Donatella Versace for creating my dress," Britney told E! News in a statement. "She has created so many beautiful dresses for me over the years and I know she would take the time to make it just perfect."

She continued, "I went for one that made me feel modern yet timeless. She helped me feel so special on my wedding day and I will cherish this forever."