Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Love Story Is So Good in Her Latest Music Video

Halsey's latest music video is so good—and so personal.

The singer, who is in the midst of her Love and Power Tour, dropped the video for her new single "So Good" on June 10, giving a rare glimpse into her life with partner Alev Aydin and their 11-month-old son Ender.

Halsey explained on Instagram why the song, which is about "the one that got away," holds a special place in her heart.

"Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," the artist explained. "We started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life."

She added that the meta music video, which stars both Halsey and Alev, is about "the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became."

Alev shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the couple on set while holding baby Ender. He wrote that it was a "family affair" and told Halsey, "I love you," while celebrating the release of their passion project.