Our Favorite Reality TV Dads, Past and Present

Watch : Mathis Family Matters OFFICIAL Trailer

Reality TV shows come and go, but some stars are just as memorable offscreen as they were on.

Judge Greg Mathis is taking a break from the courtroom and ready to spend some quality time with his loved ones on the brand-new series Mathis Family Matters, which premieres June 19.

Living together in the same city for the first time in 15 years, fans will get an inside look at the day-to-day lives of the arbitrator and his family, including his wife, Linda Mathis, and kids Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis Jr. and Amir Mathis.

When he's not dishing out verdicts on the small screen as part of his long-running court show or helping his kids with their relationship and career struggles, Judge Mathis is serving triple duty as a loving grandfather to Camara' two daughters, Nora and Zara, whom she shares with her husband, Ryan Webb.

With the upcoming premiere of Mathis Family Matters, Judge Mathis will soon be joining the ranks of reality TV's most memorable fathers, alongside fellow E! reality stars, Bravo husbands, dating show hosts and more loveable dads.