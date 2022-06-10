Our Favorite Reality TV Dads, Past and Present

Judge Greg Mathis is joining the ranks of reality TV's most memorable dads with the premiere of his new E! series Mathis Family Matters. See which other fathers made our list.

Reality TV shows come and go, but some stars are just as memorable offscreen as they were on.

Judge Greg Mathis is taking a break from the courtroom and ready to spend some quality time with his loved ones on the brand-new series Mathis Family Matters, which premieres June 19.

Living together in the same city for the first time in 15 years, fans will get an inside look at the day-to-day lives of the arbitrator and his family, including his wife, Linda Mathis, and kids Jade MathisCamara Mathis WebbGreg Mathis Jr. and Amir Mathis.

When he's not dishing out verdicts on the small screen as part of his long-running court show or helping his kids with their relationship and career struggles, Judge Mathis is serving triple duty as a loving grandfather to Camara' two daughters, Nora and Zara, whom she shares with her husband, Ryan Webb.

With the upcoming premiere of Mathis Family Matters, Judge Mathis will soon be joining the ranks of reality TV's most memorable fathers, alongside fellow E! reality stars, Bravo husbands, dating show hosts and more loveable dads.

See who made the list in the gallery below.

Mathis Family Matters premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.  ET/PT on E!.

Instagram
Scott Disick

Perhaps one of the most famous reality TV dads, Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Scott Disick shares three kids—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign Disick, 7—with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Instagram
Rob Kardashian

Another KUWTK star on the list, Rob Kardashian's Instagram is full of photos of his 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he welcomed in November 2016 with ex Blac Chyna.

Instagram
Judge Mathis

Joining Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda Mathis on E!'s Mathis Family Matters are his kids Jade Mathis, 37, Camara Mathis Webb, 34, Greg Mathis Jr., 33, and Amir Mathis, 31.

Instagram
Nick Lachey

Nick Lachey shares three kids—Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix Lachey, 5—with his wife and Love Is Blind co-host, Vanessa Lachey.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt

After falling in love on the hit series The Hills, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, 4, back in 2017. The couple announced in June 2022 that they are expecting baby no. 2.

Instagram
EJ Glaser

EJ Glaser and his wife, Julie Glaser, made their reality TV debuts alongside their daughter, comedian Nikki Glaser, on the E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?. The two also share daughter Lauren Green.

Instagram
Karamo

Long before he charmed viewers on Netflix's Queer Eye, Karamo discovered he was a father in 2007, receiving custody of his then 10-year-old son, Jason Brown. Karamo later adopted Jason's half-brother, Chris Brown, in 2011.

Instagram
Nev Schulman

Throughout his years-long run as the host of MTV's Catfish, Nev Schulman became a father of three with his wife, Laura Perlongo, to kids Cleo, 5, Beau, 3, and 8-month-old Cy Schulman.

Getty Images
Rev. Run

Joseph Simmons, aka Rev. Run, starred alongside his wife, Justin Simmons, and six kids— Vanessa, 38, Angela, 34, Joseph Jr., 32, Diggy, 27, Russell, 24, and Miley Simmons, 14—on the MTV reality series Run's House, which ran for six seasons.

Instagram
Kroy Biermann

Don't Be Tardy's Kroy Biermann is a proud dad of five. He and his wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, have welcomed three kids together—Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane Biermann, 8. Kroy is also the adoptive father of Kim's two older daughters, Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 20.

Instagram
Zach and Jeremy Roloff

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Jeremy Roloff have both become fathers during their time on the TLC series. Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, share two kids, Jackson, 5, and Lilah Roloff, 2. Also a father of two, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, have a daughter, Ember, 4, and son Bode Roloff, 2.

