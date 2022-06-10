The MixtapE! Presents Demi Lovato, Chris Lane, Halsey and More New Music Musts

Watch : Doja Cat Reveals She's Not Actually Quitting Music

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

If there's one place music fans should be right about now, it has to be CMA Fest.

Throughout the weekend, the biggest names in country music will be performing their hits at various stages in and around Nashville. In fact, Chris Lane will be hitting the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10 and "Dancing in the Moonlight" thanks to his new collaboration with Lauren Alaina.

"I came to CMA Fest years and years ago as a country music fan, not knowing that one day I would be out here playing on one of the stages," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "It's kind of a full circle moment for me to be here."