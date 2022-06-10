The MixtapE! Presents Demi Lovato, Chris Lane, Halsey and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
If there's one place music fans should be right about now, it has to be CMA Fest.
Throughout the weekend, the biggest names in country music will be performing their hits at various stages in and around Nashville. In fact, Chris Lane will be hitting the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10 and "Dancing in the Moonlight" thanks to his new collaboration with Lauren Alaina.
"I came to CMA Fest years and years ago as a country music fan, not knowing that one day I would be out here playing on one of the stages," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "It's kind of a full circle moment for me to be here."
But if you need a break from country music, the MixtapE! has you covered with multiple genres. From Pharrell Williams' latest hit to Demi Lovato's big return to music, keep reading our picks for the weekend.
Halsey—"So Good"
In their new single, Halsey delivers an honest look at the sometimes circuitous path love takes. "When you left I bet you held her body closer/And I was hoping you would tell her it was over," they sing in the chorus. "You're all I think about and everywhere I look/I know it's bad, but we could be so good."
Marshmello and Khalid—"Numb"
Five years since collaborating on "Silence," Marshmello and Khalid are back again to lead fans right into summer. "Me and Khalid always talked about doing another song, so I sent this idea to him and he loved it," Marshmello said. "I was super happy when I asked him if he wanted to do the song and he said yes because the song is a little different vibe for him, but I knew he would crush it. He sent it to me the next day and I immediately knew we had one with this."
Demi Lovato—"Skin Of My Teeth"
Just days after announcing the Holy Fvck fall tour, Demi released a new single showcasing their promise that the next era of music was going to be punk rock. "I'm alive by the skin of my teeth/I survived when it got harder to breathe/God damn it I just wanna be free," they sing. "I'm just trying to keep my head above water/I'm your son and I'm your daughter/I'm your mother I'm your father/I'm just a product of the problem." Rock on Demi!
Sebastián Yatra—"TV"
In the middle of his Dharma world tour, the Latin music superstar released a new song that showcases the feel-good story of two dogs who fell in love. Try to pull your puppy eyes away from the music video and listen closely to a song that is sure to become another big hit.
Chris Lane feat. Lauren Alaina—"Dancin' in the Moonlight"
Prepare for a new country pop twist on King Harvest's unforgettable song from 1972. "I'm a sucker for summer country songs and I think this song hits the nail right on the head as far as the overall sound and lyrics," Chris told E! News. "I'm hoping people are jamming it out on their boats this summer or even better, in their GM."
Pharrell Williams feat. 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator—"Cash In Cash Out"
For his newest song, Pharrell wanted to push his collaborators creatively. What came next was a finished product he's incredibly impressed with. "I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn't let up," Pharrell told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "So it's like those are the two. It's like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous. Two ravenous wolves….Tyler went crazy."
Fitz and the Tantrums—"Sway"
In the first new song in three years, Fitz and the Tantrums came out strong with a new track for summer lovers. "Since the beginning, we've always set out to get people up on their feet, smiling and dancing when they hear our music," frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick said. "‘Sway' felt like it had that special sauce when we were making it in the studio, and we're already seeing the song work its magic when we play it live."
Tauren Wells—"Joy in the Morning"
From the funky bounce of lead single "Fake It" to the R&B swing of "Breath Away," Tauren redefines his music in his new album out now. One standout has to be his new track titled "Joy in the Morning." As he sings, "There will be joy in the morning/If it's not good, then He's not done."
Taryn Papa—"Can't Catch My Heart"
The once self-proclaimed "chronically single" singer is laying her heart on the line with her laid-back and love-infused track. Now engaged to a man named Brett, Taryn shows off a softer side with the track. "‘Can't Catch My Heart' is the next chapter of my love story that I wrote after realizing how hard I was falling for my fiancé," Taryn said. "Even if I wanted to stop myself, I simply couldn't. I hope everyone who listens can relate to having love in their life as strong as this!"
Messer—"Leather"
You may know him as Mitch Grassi from the acapella group Pentatonix. But now, Mitch is celebrating the release of his new solo side project. "'Leather' is a sludgy minimal dance track about yearning for a lover that struggles to open themselves up to being loved," Mitch said. "This song is the after-hours antithesis to the brighter, more energetic dance tracks on the Roses EP."
Happy listening!