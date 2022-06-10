Halsey Sued by Son Ender's Former Nanny, Singer Accuses Her of Being "Intoxicated"

Watch : Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Halsey is telling their side of the story in response to a lawsuit from their son Ender's former nanny.

In the documents, filed in a Los Angeles court June 9 and obtained by E! News, Ashley Funches alleges that in 2021, she began working as the singer's live-in personal attendant for the singer's then-newborn, who is now 11 months old. The former nanny says she was "misclassified" as an employee "exempt from overtime" and that in March, Halsey allegedly terminated her after she informed the singer that she may need to undergo a medical procedure that would require her to take a leave of absence.

Funches alleges in her suit that that Halsey "illegally and wrongfully terminated her in retaliation for complaining about" the singer's "illegal and unlawful practice of failing to pay her overtime wages and on the basis of her disability and/or perceived disability."

In a statement to E! News, Halsey's rep called the allegations in the lawsuit "baseless."