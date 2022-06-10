Surprise! A New Stoney Clover Lane x Disney Princess Collection Just Dropped at shopDisney

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a Disney fan! Earlier this week, we brought you BaubleBar's brand new Toy Story Bag Charms and many fans couldn't wait to get their on hands on them. Today, we've got another new drop that's extra glam and fit for royalty.

ShopDisney released the brand new Disney Princess Collection by Stoney Clover Lane, and it features colorful bags, pouches and patches inspired by some of your favorite Disney characters. One standout piece to us is the Disney Princess Belt Bag, which features the silhouettes of fan-fave Disney Princesses like Ariel, Pocahontas and Merida stitched all over. It's totally unique and even has cute rhinestones in the front, which just complete the look.

We're also obsessed with the iridescent Flounder and Gus pouches that are surprisingly larger in person than they may appear online. You also can't miss Stoney Clover Lane's assortment of patches featuring all the adorable Disney characters like The Princess and the Frog's Louis and Chip from Beauty and the Beast. Stoney Clover Lane's patches are a great way to customize a bag you already own without having to buy a new one.