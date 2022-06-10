Why Carrie Underwood's Kids Won't Be Hitting Every Stop on Her Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Going on tour can be tough on artists, both physically and emotionally—especially when they're also a parent.
Just ask Carrie Underwood. When it comes to her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall, the country superstar told E! News' Daily Pop that her sons—Isaiah, 7, and Jacob Fisher, 3—will unfortunately not be hitting the road with her the whole time.
"My oldest is in school, so I don't really want him to miss out on the normalcy of being there, doing that," Carrie said. Having brought the boys along on her last tour with her husband Mike Fisher, she called the experience "one of the hardest things I think I've ever done in my life," especially given that her youngest was only three months old at the start.
The boys won't miss out on all the concert fun, as the "Ghost Story" singer shared that her kids "will probably come out on the road with us maybe more on the weekends."
Traveling across the country with guest Jimmie Allen this October through March 2023, Carrie told Daily Pop, "We'll have to keep rolling through Nashville quite a bit so I can, obviously, see my children."
As stressful as touring can be, it can be just as much fun, and having fun was the inspiration behind Carrie's new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which drops June 10.
"I think when we just first started making the album and writing for the album, it was like, ‘What do you wanna do? What do you wanna accomplish?'" Carrie recalled. "I said, 'I just wanna have fun.' We wanted a feel-good album. We wanted something that would make people wanna dance and sing and just be in a happy place."
Besides making music, Carrie's other "fun" hobby might surprise people. "I love the gym," she told Daily Pop. "It's my stress relief. It's something I do for my mental and my physical health, of course, as well."
And while squats, lunges and leg presses are the secret behind her famously toned legs, Carrie has a guilty pleasure food just like the rest of us.
"I think cheesy things are my vice," she shared. "I try to indulge but be responsible at it. I don't want to deprive myself of the thing I love the most but, yeah, yeah. I try to not overdo it."
Check out the full interview above.
Carrie's new album, Denim & Rhinestones, is out now.