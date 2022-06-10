Exclusive

Why Carrie Underwood's Kids Won't Be Hitting Every Stop on Her Denim & Rhinestones Tour

By Paige Strout Jun 10, 2022 5:52 PMTags
TVMusicCarrie UnderwoodExclusivesShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Carrie Underwood Shares Her Food GUILTY Pleasure

Going on tour can be tough on artists, both physically and emotionally—especially when they're also a parent.

Just ask Carrie Underwood. When it comes to her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall, the country superstar told E! News' Daily Pop that her sons—Isaiah, 7, and Jacob Fisher, 3—will unfortunately not be hitting the road with her the whole time.

"My oldest is in school, so I don't really want him to miss out on the normalcy of being there, doing that," Carrie said. Having brought the boys along on her last tour with her husband Mike Fisher, she called the experience "one of the hardest things I think I've ever done in my life," especially given that her youngest was only three months old at the start.

The boys won't miss out on all the concert fun, as the "Ghost Story" singer shared that her kids "will probably come out on the road with us maybe more on the weekends."

Traveling across the country with guest Jimmie Allen this October through March 2023, Carrie told Daily Pop, "We'll have to keep rolling through Nashville quite a bit so I can, obviously, see my children."

photos
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Cutest Photos

As stressful as touring can be, it can be just as much fun, and having fun was the inspiration behind Carrie's new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which drops June 10.

"I think when we just first started making the album and writing for the album, it was like, ‘What do you wanna do? What do you wanna accomplish?'" Carrie recalled. "I said, 'I just wanna have fun.' We wanted a feel-good album. We wanted something that would make people wanna dance and sing and just be in a happy place."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Besides making music, Carrie's other "fun" hobby might surprise people. "I love the gym," she told Daily Pop. "It's my stress relief. It's something I do for my mental and my physical health, of course, as well."

And while squats, lunges and leg presses are the secret behind her famously toned legs, Carrie has a guilty pleasure food just like the rest of us.

"I think cheesy things are my vice," she shared. "I try to indulge but be responsible at it. I don't want to deprive myself of the thing I love the most but, yeah, yeah. I try to not overdo it."

Check out the full interview above.

Carrie's new album, Denim & Rhinestones, is out now.

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

3

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

4

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

5
Exclusive

All the Details From Inside Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's Epic Wedding

Latest News

Matthew Morrison's SYTYCD Replacement Revealed

Teen Mom's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl

Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears’ Wedding

Exclusive

Why Carrie Underwood's Kids Won't Be Taking Her Kids on Tour Full-Time

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

Exclusive

Would Mike Mizanin Join a Real World Reboot? He Says...

This Vampire Diaries Star to Appear in Legacies Finale