TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The TikTok community is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Social media personality Cooper Noriega died on June 9 at the age of 19, according to a coroner case file obtained by E! News. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, a passerby called 911 after discovering the TikTok star unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young star.

TMZ reports that no foul play is suspected and an autopsy will be performed.

Just hours before his death, Cooper took to TikTok with a cryptic post to his followers. While laying in bed, he wrote, "Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."

Earlier this week, Cooper also expressed his desire to talk about mental health within a trusted community. He also opened up about his struggles with addiction that started when he was 9 years old.