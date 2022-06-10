TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

The TikTok community is mourning the loss of a rising star.
Social media personality Cooper Noriega died on June 9 at the age of 19, according to a coroner case file obtained by E! News. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.
According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, a passerby called 911 after discovering the TikTok star unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young star.
TMZ reports that no foul play is suspected and an autopsy will be performed.
Just hours before his death, Cooper took to TikTok with a cryptic post to his followers. While laying in bed, he wrote, "Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."
Earlier this week, Cooper also expressed his desire to talk about mental health within a trusted community. He also opened up about his struggles with addiction that started when he was 9 years old.
"I would like to use the influence I've been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness," he wrote on Instagram June 6. "My goal is to eventually open a rehab where people aren't traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where the staff meetings are trusted people. One of the many things I've learnt while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down."
Cooper continued, "For that reason this discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times."
Soon after his death was confirmed, close friends expressed condolences online and shared their fondest memories of the TikTok star.
"My heart hurts," Blake Gray wrote in the comments section of Cooper's pinned Instagram post. "It doesn't feel real. Please tell me it's not real. You always had the most positive energy no matter where we were. Rest easy coop."
Digital creator Taylor Caniff added, "Rest in peace man. I still have a stop for you on my couch. Ima build this rehab in your honor."
Most recently, Cooper appeared in good spirts when he appeared on the June 1 episode of the Barstool BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry.
"Devastating news," the show wrote on Twitter. "RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute."