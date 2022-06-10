Exclusive

Nikki Has a Big Decision to Make on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Season Finale

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s season finale will be an emotional one. In this sneak peek, Nikki ruminates on both her career and love life—namely, whether she has a future with her ex-boyfriend.

By Paige Strout Jun 10, 2022 4:15 PMTags
TVReality TVPremieresExclusivesShowsCelebritiesNBCUWelcome Home Nikki Glaser?Nikki Glaser
Watch: Nikki Glaser Doesn't Want the Comedienne Life Anymore

Being a comedian isn't all laughs all the time.

In this Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? finale sneak peak, Nikki Glaser is recounting her early career struggles while on a trip to Los Angeles.

"When I first started comedy, I remember, one night I was on stage, and they kept yelling to take my shirt off," Nikki says. "And I ended up running offstage, and I hid in the storage closet and called my mom crying while sitting on a gigantic can of tomato paste."

Nikki has obviously come a long way since her early days in the business, as she went on to host her own TV shows, like Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and Nikki & Sara Live, scored roles in movies like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty and performed at numerous Comedy Central specials and celebrity roasts.

"It feels really good to have a crowd erupt in applause," Nikki says, ruminating on her return to the stage after months of living at home in Missouri. "But, as good as I feel right now, it's never going to be as satisfying as being with people that love you no matter what, which is what I have in St. Louis."

photos
Nikki Glaser's Best Comedy Central Roast Moments

Those people include her parents, Julie and EJ Glaser, her roommate and The Nikki Glaser Podcast co-host, Andrew Collin and her childhood BFF, Kerstin Robertson. Not to mention, her ex-boyfriend, Chris Convy.

On-again, off-again for many years, Nikki and Chris have tried to make things work all season long after they both moved back to their hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as much as Chris helps Nikki thrive, she's worried he's also what's holding her back.

"I cannot go back to this life," Nikki said about her former LA comedian lifestyle, "but I need Chris to actually pursue our relationship and work towards marriage and kids and weekly owl prowls."

"But also," Nikki jokes, "with hot sex."

Check out the full clip above, and tune in to the season finale of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? on Sunday, June 12 at 10 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

2

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

3

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

4

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

5

Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo Shows How to Make "Marry Me" Pasta

Latest News

Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears’ Wedding

Exclusive

Why Carrie Underwood's Kids Won't Be Joining Her on Tour

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

Exclusive

Would Mike Mizanin Join a Real World Reboot? He Says...

This Vampire Diaries Star to Appear in Legacies Finale

To All The Boys's Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Welcome First Baby

Real Housewives of New York’s Blue Stone Manor Moments, Ranked