Nikki Has a Big Decision to Make on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Season Finale

Being a comedian isn't all laughs all the time.
In this Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? finale sneak peak, Nikki Glaser is recounting her early career struggles while on a trip to Los Angeles.
"When I first started comedy, I remember, one night I was on stage, and they kept yelling to take my shirt off," Nikki says. "And I ended up running offstage, and I hid in the storage closet and called my mom crying while sitting on a gigantic can of tomato paste."
Nikki has obviously come a long way since her early days in the business, as she went on to host her own TV shows, like Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and Nikki & Sara Live, scored roles in movies like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty and performed at numerous Comedy Central specials and celebrity roasts.
"It feels really good to have a crowd erupt in applause," Nikki says, ruminating on her return to the stage after months of living at home in Missouri. "But, as good as I feel right now, it's never going to be as satisfying as being with people that love you no matter what, which is what I have in St. Louis."
Those people include her parents, Julie and EJ Glaser, her roommate and The Nikki Glaser Podcast co-host, Andrew Collin and her childhood BFF, Kerstin Robertson. Not to mention, her ex-boyfriend, Chris Convy.
On-again, off-again for many years, Nikki and Chris have tried to make things work all season long after they both moved back to their hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as much as Chris helps Nikki thrive, she's worried he's also what's holding her back.
"I cannot go back to this life," Nikki said about her former LA comedian lifestyle, "but I need Chris to actually pursue our relationship and work towards marriage and kids and weekly owl prowls."
"But also," Nikki jokes, "with hot sex."
Check out the full clip above, and tune in to the season finale of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? on Sunday, June 12 at 10 p.m. on E!.