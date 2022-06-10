Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Kiss me baby, one more time!
Sam Asghari wasn't the only one to get some lip action with Britney Spears at their intimate wedding June 9. As it turns out, Madonna also got to share a kiss with the fellow singer at the reception, recreating their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards smooch.
In case you need a refresher, the two pop queens first locked lips while opening the award show, ultimately becoming one of the most talked about moments in pop culture history.
Of course, Madonna wasn't the only superstar on hand to celebrate the newlyweds. Other guests included the singer's longtime pal Paris Hilton and her mom Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride's wedding dress.
As for the dress, Britney walked down the aisle in a short-sleeve, off-the-shoulder, V-neck with a thigh-high slit, paired with a cathedral-length veil and white Versace pumps.
Britney and Sam exchanged vows at a Los Angeles venue, inside a white tent decorated with elaborate displays of pink and white roses. At the reception, held in the same area, the bride sported a few party styles, including a red fringed mini dress.
And party they did. Britney, Madonna and Selena danced to "Toxic," according to a source, while the pop star joined Paris for a duet of "Stars Are Blind." In addition, Drew and Donatella joined them all to sing Madonna's "Vogue."
Though fans may have noticed a few names MIA from the guest list. Britney's parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not invited, a source shared with E! News. Meanwhile, sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 (with ex Kevin Federline) were also not by mom's side for the big day. As Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent told TMZ, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."
Want to feel part of the big day? Keep reading to see all the pics from inside…