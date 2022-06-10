Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Wedding

Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Kiss me baby, one more time!

Sam Asghari wasn't the only one to get some lip action with Britney Spears at their intimate wedding June 9. As it turns out, Madonna also got to share a kiss with the fellow singer at the reception, recreating their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards smooch.

In case you need a refresher, the two pop queens first locked lips while opening the award show, ultimately becoming one of the most talked about moments in pop culture history.

Of course, Madonna wasn't the only superstar on hand to celebrate the newlyweds. Other guests included the singer's longtime pal Paris Hilton and her mom Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride's wedding dress.

As for the dress, Britney walked down the aisle in a short-sleeve, off-the-shoulder, V-neck with a thigh-high slit, paired with a cathedral-length veil and white Versace pumps.