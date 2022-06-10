You Can’t Miss Machine Gun Kelly’s Syringe Earring Filled With Blood

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox hit the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of the rapper’s film Taurus. See the rapper's blood-filled earring that has everyone talking.

By Tamantha Gunn Jun 10, 2022 2:59 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMegan FoxTribeca Film FestivalCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly is still Megan Fox's bloody Valentine, even in the summer.

For the June 9 premiere of the rapper's film Taurus, he hit the red carpet wearing an all-white sequin suit, while his fiancé stunned in a latex red dress. And while Megan looked as gorgeous as ever, it was MGK's accessory that had everyone talking. Why? Because he was a syringe earring, which was seemingly filled with blood. As he explained on his Instagram Stories, "devil's in the details."

As for whose blood it may have been? Well, your guess is as good as ours, but perhaps we'll put out a bet on it belonging to Megan. 

After all, back in February 2021, the musician wore a necklace allegedly containing a drop of her O negative. "i wear your blood around my neck," he captioned the post, adding emojis that symbolize a knife, a drop of blood, a DNA symbol and a rose. "my bloody valentine."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Fashion Moments

And then there was the time in April when she actually confessed they'll drink from each other's veins.

