These Photos of Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson and Her Cat Are Purrfect

Watch : Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian's new photos are truly adorable.

The Kardashians star posted snaps of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with her cat Grey Kitty to Instagram on June 9, and they were purrrrfectly sweet.

"True and Grey Kitty," Khloe wrote alongside the post, which showed True—in a pink tutu dress and sparkly shoes—cradling the cat and giving the pet a kiss on the head, "swipe through for what pure happiness looks like."

Let's just say, that serotonin boost was contagious. "The cutest!" Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments. "My baby girl!!!!" Added Kris Jenner, "Precious!!!!!"

True and Grey Kitty's friendship was a long time in the making. "It's her first pet besides her fish Nemo," Khloe wrote in the comments section. "She was asking for Grey Kitty for awhile and once we moved I promised her we would get a cat. She hasn't put her down since December lol. She's obsessed."