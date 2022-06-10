Britney Spears Asked Paris Hilton for Advice Before Wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is lucky to have someone like Paris Hilton in her corner.
A source on the socialite's side told E! News exclusively that the "Toxic" singer asked her for wedding advice before tying the knot with Sam Asghari June 9. "They keep in touch and Paris is happy to be there for Britney," the insider shared. "She is excited to be a part of her life and be a friend to her."
Paris was one of the celeb guests who witnessed Britney and Sam exchange their vows in Los Angeles. Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Donatella Versace, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her mom Kathy Hilton were also in attendance for the singer's nuptials, which featured a huge Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage.
While many of Britney's celebrity friends were there to celebrate her big day, a lot of her family members were missing, including her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Though the children were not present to see their mom tie the knot, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that there were no hard feelings, saying, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."
A source close to Britney told E! News that Britney's parents, Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, and little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not invited to witness the special ceremony, which did not come as a surprise due to the recent drama that's occurred amid the termination of her conservatorship.
Britney and Sam also had a surprise wedding crasher—Jason Alexander, who was married to the "Gimme More" singer for three days in 2004.
"I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?" Jason said while recording his invasion on Instagram Live. "So, here's inside scoop of the bulls--t wedding." He was later arrested for trespassing, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News.
A source close to Sam told E! News, "Britney expressed she's a bit shaken up after the incident that happened," adding that she wanted her wedding to feel "to feel like a fairytale."