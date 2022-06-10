See Every Photo From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Intimate Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9, with Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and more stars in attendance. Check out every sweet snapshot from the couple's intimate wedding ceremony below.

Watch: Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship just got even stronger!

The "Piece of Me" singer, 40, and personal trainer, 28, officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony June 9 in front of a star-studded crowd, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

Britney and Sam's special day comes just nine months after they got engaged in September 2021. At the time, Britney—whose conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years—excitedly showed off her new engagement ring in an Instagram video, adding, "I can't f--king believe it." 

As if that wasn't cute enough, Sam also had the word "Lioness"—his own term of endearment for Britney—engraved on the gorgeous sparkler

On the couple's special day, a source close to Britney confirmed to E! News that her two sons—Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15—were unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony. Britney's parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, as well as younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, were not invited to the event, per the source.

photos
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

However, prior to their wedding day, Sam did let a few secrets slip about the event in an exclusive chat with E!'s Daily Pop at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party back in March.   

Instagram

"I will be involved [with planning], but you got to let the ladies pick," Sam, who wore a tuxedo to the event, explained at the time. "It's not really my thing. I will be showing up in something similar to this."  

And that he did! You can check out all of the sweet snapshots from Britney and Sam's wedding below.  

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Bride & Groom
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
All in the Details
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Versace Everything
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney, Drew Barrymore & Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Venue
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Wedding Bling
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
And Rings
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Here Comes the Bride
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Invitations
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Star-Studded Festivities
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Time to Dance
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Stylish Affair
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Donatella Versace
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Britney & Sam
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Floral Sensation
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
The Dress
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Madonna & Britney
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Showing Off the Veil
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Model Behavior
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Congratulations!
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Horse-Drawn Carriage
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
A Star-Studded Ceremony
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Cozy on the Dance Floor
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Celeb Pals
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock
Sleek Suit

