Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Charged With Trespassing, Vandalism and Battery After Wedding Incident

Watch : Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander CRASHES Her Wedding

Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander is officially facing legal trouble.

The Grammy winner's ex-husband was arrested on June 9 after entering the grounds of the Los Angeles wedding venue just hours before she married Sam Asghari. Now, in court documents obtained by E! News, Jason is being charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery following his attempt to crash the festivities.

In an Instagram Live that was screen-recorded by social media users, Jason filmed himself as he arrived at the location of Britney and Sam's intimate ceremony uninvited.

"I'm her first husband," Jason—who wed Britney in 2004—was overheard telling a worker at the venue, according to screen recordings. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"

(A source close to Britney told E! News that Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, were MIA from the celebrations as they were not invited).