Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who “Doesn’t Want Anything”

Father's Day shopping can be difficult, especially if your dad insists "I don't want anything." Even if he means it, you still want to get him a gift that he will adore, use, and appreciate. But, what do you get the man you've been celebrating for many years of holidays. If you feel like you've used up all your good present ideas on years of birthdays, Christmas, Father's Day, and other holidays, you're not the only one who's stumped. Thankfully, there are so many thoughtful ideas for presents that you shop for Father's Day 2022.

If your dad loves a breakfast sandwich, this machine makes it easy to have them every morning. We found a portable espresso maker too. And, if your dad is a pocket knife kind of guy, give him the upgrade he deserves with this 17-in-1 tool. Check out all of those and some more great gift ideas.