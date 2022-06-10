Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Shares Her Secrets To Voluminous Hair

We included these products chosen by Chrishell Stause because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chrishell is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause seems to always have perfect hair. No matter how it's styled, it always has this enviable volume and bounce. Of course, she has help from hairstylists when she can, but she doesn't get her hair done professionally every single day. The Netflix fan favorite shared the affordable hair products that she uses to get that signature volume and her recommendations for makeup, skincare, nail, teeth whitener, and more beauty products.
"Today is all about summer beauty prep. We're entering summer, which is so fun and exciting. I love summer. It's my favorite. We've got skincare, makeup, hair products, and nails, so we are kind of covering it all. If you're a beauty junkie like me, let's have some fun. These are some things that I've tried and tested myself," Chrishell told Amazon shoppers during a live stream.
Check out Chrishell's tips, tricks, and product recommendations to channel her signature look.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Chrishell Stause's Amazon Picks.
1. Crest 3D Whitestrips- 47,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. BS-Mall Makeup Brush Set 18 Pieces- 20,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Deweisn Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Mirror- 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge- 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer- 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation- 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask- 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chrishell Stause's Beauty Routine
Chrishell Stause's Skincare Recommendations
Deweisn Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Mirror With 21 Led Lights, Touch Screen and 3x/2x/1x Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes
"I travel a lot. There's not always great lighting when you're traveling. This is a great travel mirror because it lights up, packs up. I love this. It's perfect because it's good for on the go, but also just wherever you do your makeup. It's always good to have a little extra light."
This mirror has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent. This mirror comes in 7 colors and it has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dermalogica Skin Resurfacing Cleanser
"If you've been following me for a while, I've been talking about this for a million years now. This is my go-to face wash. If you've never used a chemical exfoliator before you want to start slow and just use this once a day. I use this twice a day, but it could be too strong if you have sensitive skin. This is great for me. It gets all the dead skin off."
This cleanser has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tula Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
"I was sitting in the makeup chair. It was really early in the morning. All of a sudden, they did something and it felt really cool. I was like 'Wait. What is that?' This is something that I learned about along the way that I now love. I put it on every morning before I put on concealer or foundation. It's got a brightening effect to it. It feels really good on the skin. I love this. It's good for on the go to throw in your bag. It's good at the end of a long day. It's a good refresh to even everything out."
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recommended this eye balm too. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Almay Eye Makeup Remover Pads and Makeup Eraser Sticks, Oil Free Gentle
"This is another long-term go-to of mine. I always get this. I like the oil-free because I don't use waterproof mascara, but Amazon has oil and oil-free. I use these to mix my mess-ups when I do my eyeshadow and eyeliner. This is a long-term staple that I've used forever."
This product has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"It's a lip sleeping mask. You can put this on overnight, but I also just use it throughout the day. It doesn't have to just be at night. I just like it as a balm in general. I hate having dry lips. This is something I always use."
Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, Drew Sidora, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 6 scents to choose from.
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
"This is a lip scrub. I really hate dry lips. I love this brand. It's an all-natural brand. It's a sugar scrub. It's good to get all that dead, dry skin off."
This lip scrub comes in 4 scents.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream: Rich Cream to Hydrate, Plump and Protect Dry and Combo Skin
"I hate dry skin. Who loves dry skin? This is Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream. This one is a little pricey. I know this is a splurge. I do think it's worth it. This brand is incredible. I love this moisturizer. It's really nice. Makeup goes on very well on top of it. It feels really luxurious."
This cream has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter - Immediate, Lightweight, and Long-Lasting Nourishment to Soften and Hydrate Skin
"I am obsessed with this. This is Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter. This smells so good and it's my favorite thing to just slather on after a shower. I am obsessed with the way this feels on the skin, the smell of it. I feel like I've used a lot of body balms. I do think this one is special because it's not feeling oily, but it really stays in your skin. This is a huge favorite of mine. I put it on after every shower."
Amazon has this lotion in Vanilla Apricot, Unscented, and Sweet Citrus.
Ennva Dermaplane Facial Razor- Set of 6
"These are a little funny. At first I thought this was a little strange, but now I can't not use them. I'm obsessed with these. I actually use these for dermaplaning. I just love it because it fits your palm and it's easy to use. I use it for those baby hairs. It's like going to the spa, but for a lot cheaper. It's satisfying to see those dead layers come off your skin. It's kind of fun."
This set has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chrishell Stause's Teeth Whitening Recommendations
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
"I know you can go get this done professionally, but it's expensive and who wants to go sit in a chair with your mouth weirdly open? I did it once and I tried this and it works just as well. I use Crest White Strips, that's the secret. They work. You can do it at home."
These white strips have 47,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chrishell Stause's Perfume Recommendation
Valentino Donna Born In Roma EDP Spray for Women, Floral Woody
"I always get asked about what perfume I wear. I've been wearing this for a while. It's Valentino. This is a soft scent. It makes me think of floral, baby powder, fresh, clean, feminine. I like this for summer because it's light. It's a perfect summer scent. I've been using this forever."
Chrishell Stause's Makeup Recommendations
Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge
"This just makes it easy when I do my own makeup and can't get it done. I wet it, pat my makeup in, and call it a day."
Nina Dobrev and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended using BeautyBlender makeup sponges too. This makeup sponge has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
"I use this if I want full-coverage. I switch shades because it depends on the sun in LA and spray tans. I swap between Tawny and Cashew and I blend them sometimes. This full-coverage. Your makeup won't move. This is your ride or die right here. I like full-coverage especially if I'm on camera. I like to do my makeup and not have to worry about it after with touch-ups. This is a holy grail. It's a cult classic at this point."
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. This foundation has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Mercier Foundation Primer
"This is a foundation primer. It's radiant. It's if you want that summer glow. You can put this on under makeup or wear it on its own."
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free SPF 20 Foundation for Women, Bisque
"If I want a light day with a glow, I'll put primer on and throw this tinted moisturizer on top."
BS-Mall Makeup Brush Set 18 Pieces
"I love this brush set. I am a beauty junkie. I love how this has everything all in one. I love this because you have every single brush you need in one spot."
This set has 20,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Pressed Compact
"This is a powder that I swear by and I love that it comes in this little mini. You've all seen those clutch bags. You can't fit much in there. This is so nice to take with you. I use the medium. It comes in all different shades. I just love it. It's really finely milled. It's good for under eyes."
Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
"This is a really fun eyeshadow palette. I love this. This is by Tarte. You can do anything from pretty light to dark. It's a great neutral palette and Tarte is a brand that I've used for a really long time. They have a really great color payoff."
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
"I wear gel eyeliner. It comes in multiple colors. It just makes it easy. I like that look of liquid eyeliner, but this gel is easier to use. You can just stick your brush in there. I feel like gel eyeliner is the perfect mix between a pencil and a liquid."
Ardell False Eyelashes Individual Trios Medium Black 4 Pack
"I swear by these. This is one of those things when I'm doing my own makeup that's just quick, easy, and fast. These are individuals. I like them because they're the knotted flare trios. I don't always want a full lash effect. These are kind of like clusters. These just make it faster to get ready. I've been using them for a while. It's a really quick way to look made up."
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer: 2-in-1 Boosts Lash Length, Volume & Definition
"I love things with multiple functions. This is a mascara, but it's also a primer. I love things that have dual functions. I love this because it's Honest Beauty. Everything is completely clean. It's Jessica Alba's brand. She's amazing."
This mascara has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb (Cheeky)
"Fenty is one of my favorite brands. I love this brand. Obviously, who doesn't love Rihanna? She has nailed the lip gloss. I always have a lip gloss with me. This actually has ingredients that moisturize your lips."
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Mini Matte Revolution Lipstick and Lip Cheat Lip Liner Mini Travel Size Duo Set
"This is Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk. If you want to try it, it comes in a set with a lip liner and lipstick."
The shade is an E! Shopping Editor favorite and it's been recommended by Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire.
Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand In PINKGASM
"This has a radiance to it. You want to highlight the top of your cheek. I really like this."
Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion, Sangria, Grapefruit
"This I really love. Great color payoff. I know it looks really dark, but you don't need a lot. I just dust it over the top. It stays really well."
Chrishell Stause's Nail Product Recommendations
HNYYZL Perfect Manicure Tool Kit
"This is a fun all-in-one thing right here, nail file, buffer. There are all different files in one pack. You have all the little tools and tricks to do your own nails on the go."
This set has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OPI Nail Lacquer, Strawberry Margarita, Pink Nail Polish
"I have this OPI nail polish. This is my pick for a summer color. I absolutely love this. This is Strawberry Margarita. I just think this is such a fun pop of color. I love this."
This nail polish has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chrishell Stause's Hair Product Recommendations
Moroccanoil Weightless Hydrating Hair Mask
"I do have certain products that I can tell the difference when I use. That is this Moroccan Oil Weightless Hydrating Mask. This is my go-to when I travel. Use this once a week."
This hair mask has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry and Frizzy Hair
"I use Nexxus shampoo and conditioner. I've been using these for months and I now I swear by it. There's a lot of science behind it that I won't get into. It tackles frizz. It really does make a difference. I love this."
Minihope 4 Medium Claw Clips
"These are just perfect claw clips. I use them all the time." These clips have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urtheone Curved Vented Detangling Hair Brushes for Wet or Dry Hair
"This is good when your hair is wet. It doesn't pull your hair out. I love this for when I get out of the shower."
These brushes comes in 3 colors.
Patelai 3 Pieces Hair Styling Comb Set
"I love a tease comb. You guys always ask how I get the volume in my hair. I just tease it in. I've trained my hair at this point. It's a lot easier to do. This comes in a pack. This is a three-piece styling comb set. I would use all three for different reasons."
These sets come in three color combinations.
Amika Un.done Volume & Matte Texture Spray
"This is something I use now more that I cut my hair because I want to keep it a little piecey. I don't want it to just be all together. It smells so good. It's a little boost to give it a little texture. It gives volume too. You can spray it when you're teasing."
This volumizing spray has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo. Cleanse, Remove Product Buildup and Refresh Hair without Water. Adds Instant Volume and Shine to Fine, Oily Hair
"This is Ouai. I love this and I've been using this forever. This is Super Dry Shampoo. Personally, I don't love a dry shampoo that's a little bit of a touch. This one sprays like it's no joke. I spray it in, let it sit for a second, and then I massage it in. I have deep, dark roots and it doesn't show on the hair after. I don't want to be too honest with you guys with how many days I've gone not washing my hair and I've gotten away using this. This is great to add some volume and texture. It smells amazing. It will take many days of sin away in a flash."
Amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray
"This is touchable hairspray. I just love this brand. I think everything that they do is just really great quality. The packaging is just so fun. It smells so good. I just spray this in when I don't need a heavy hold. This is touchable, so it's for days when you want to hold a curl, but you want it to move around."
This hairspray has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
"This is another one of those splurge products. It smells incredible. I love putting this on my ends. I use this a lot, especially when my hair was longer. It's great for the second day to add a little texture. I style my hair a lot, so this gives my hair a break."
While you're shopping, check out these 76 outfits from Selling Sunset Season 5.