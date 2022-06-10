Britney Spears "Shaken Up" After Jason Alexander's Arrest on Wedding Day

Watch : Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander CRASHES Her Wedding

Britney Spears is shaken after her ex crashed her wedding venue.

The singer's ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested on June 9 after trespassing on the Los Angeles site where she married fiancé Sam Asghari just hours later.

"I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?" Jason said while recording his invasion on Instagram Live, according to screen recordings circulating online. "So here's inside scoop of the bulls--t wedding."

The Ventura County Sheriff Department told E! News they responded to a trespassing call on Thursday. On the scene, police realized Jason had an out of county warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken to a police station. The warrant stems from two felony charges from 2015: one for grand theft and the other for buying/receiving stolen property, the Napa County Sheriff Department PIO Henry Wofford told E! News.