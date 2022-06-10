HBO's The Last of Us Reveals Two Actors From the Video Game Will Appear in the Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Last of Us is calling upon a couple old friends.

The HBO adaptation of the popular video game series has added Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson to its cast, Sony announced at Summer Game Fest on June 9.

Baker and Johnson gave voice and motion-capture performances as Joel and Ellie in 2013's The Last of Us and 2020's The Last of Us Part II. Baker and Johnson will not be playing their original roles, as those have been filled by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (you might remember Ramsey from her performance as Lyanna from Game of Thrones). HBO released the first image of the pair during the June 9 presentation.

On Twitter, showrunner Craig Mazin—who recently won two Emmys for his work on HBO's Chernobyl—confirmed the news about Baker and Johnson having roles on the series, writing: "They sure f--king do! And boy howdy…they are both [mind-blowing]."

It is unclear who Baker and Johnson will be playing, but Sony indicated they had "major roles."