Khloe Kardashian Says It’s “Uncomfortable” Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Suit Play Out on TV

Watch : Khloe Finds Out Tristan Fathered a Baby Boy | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

It seems that Khloe Kardashian doesn't enjoy rehashing the past.

On June 9, Khloe organized a live tweeting extravaganza with 30 million of her closest friends, as she worked her way through the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. It was wise of Khloe to ask for the support, as the episode featured the chaotic sequence of events that led to Khloe finding out her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been hit with a paternity lawsuit.

When the scene in question came, Khloe tweeted: "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res (sic) for my life."

Kim Kardashian received the news about Tristan while in the gym, which led to frantic phone calls with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, all with the knowledge that the bomb hadn't been dropped on Khloe yet.

At one point, Kylie asked, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?"

Seemingly while watching these moments in the episode, Khloe tweeted: "Awww my sweet Keeks in the gym scene. I love you Keeks." She accompanied the tweet with a watery-eyed emoji.