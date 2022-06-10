Khloe Kardashian Says It’s “Uncomfortable” Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Suit Play Out on TV

It seems that Khloe Kardashian doesn't enjoy rehashing the past.
On June 9, Khloe organized a live tweeting extravaganza with 30 million of her closest friends, as she worked her way through the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. It was wise of Khloe to ask for the support, as the episode featured the chaotic sequence of events that led to Khloe finding out her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been hit with a paternity lawsuit.
When the scene in question came, Khloe tweeted: "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res (sic) for my life."
Kim Kardashian received the news about Tristan while in the gym, which led to frantic phone calls with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, all with the knowledge that the bomb hadn't been dropped on Khloe yet.
At one point, Kylie asked, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?"
Seemingly while watching these moments in the episode, Khloe tweeted: "Awww my sweet Keeks in the gym scene. I love you Keeks." She accompanied the tweet with a watery-eyed emoji.
Despite the high drama, Khloe said she enjoyed the experience of watching the tumultuous episode with fans on Twitter.
"I love you guys! I miss you and I enjoy getting to live to eat with you guys," she tweeted. "We have to make a better system for next week. If anyone has suggestions let me know. But I miss our chats so let's make a plan."
When a fan suggested Khloe uses Twitter Spaces—a way to have live audio conversations on the app—she said it might be a bridge too far.
"My mouth gets me in trouble," Khloe tweeted. "I may need to stick with tweeting during the finale lol."
In January, Tristan shared on social media that a paternity test confirmed he welcomed his third child, his first with Maralee Nichols. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote at the time, before addressing Khloe specifically. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."
The NBA star shares daughter True Thompson, 4, with the Good American designer.
Tweet along with Khloe when the season finale of The Kardashians drops on Hulu June 16.