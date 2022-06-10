Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

Karsen Liotta is ready to pay tribute to "the best Dad" following news of Ray Liotta's death last month.
In a June 9 Instagram post, Karsen, 23, shared a picture of herself and Ray from years ago, which was paired with touching words about the Shades of Blue actor.
"Those who knew him, loved him," she wrote. "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."
Users took to the comment section to share their kind words. One wrote, "I'm so very sorry. Even the ones that didn't know your Dad, loved him."
On May 26, Ray's rep confirmed to E! News that the Goodfellas actor passed away at the age of 67. Ray died in his sleep while staying in the Dominican Republic to film his new movie Dangerous Waters, his publicist told NBC News. The rep added that no foul play is suspected.
He is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo, as well as Karsen, who he shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace.
Two days after Ray's rep confirmed his passing, Jacy took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute in honor of her late love.
"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical," she began. "Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever."
Detailing their romance, Jacy noted that they "laughed daily" and were "inseparable." She added, "He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. "
Concluding her thoughts on the "kind of real love that one dreams of," Jacy wrote, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known…and even that is an understatement."