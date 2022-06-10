Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Denies "Unethical" Dating Rumors

Watch : Johnny Depp's Attorneys Slam Amber Heard's Claim of Smear Campaign

Camille Vasquez is setting the record straight after users on the Internet created a "disappointing" narrative about her and her legal client, Johnny Depp.

In an interview with People published on June 9, Vasquez—who was one of the lawyers representing Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard—reacted to fan speculation that she was dating the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

"I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," she said. "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny—who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now—that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional."

The outlet reports that Vasquez has a boyfriend and is "very happy" in her relationship.

Reflecting on the six-week trial, Vasquez explained that she cares "very deeply" about her clients, noting that the entire legal team, including Depp, has "become close" while working together.