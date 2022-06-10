Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Denies "Unethical" Dating Rumors

Camille Vasquez is setting the record straight after users on the Internet created a "disappointing" narrative about her and her legal client, Johnny Depp.
In an interview with People published on June 9, Vasquez—who was one of the lawyers representing Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard—reacted to fan speculation that she was dating the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
"I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," she said. "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny—who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now—that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional."
The outlet reports that Vasquez has a boyfriend and is "very happy" in her relationship.
Reflecting on the six-week trial, Vasquez explained that she cares "very deeply" about her clients, noting that the entire legal team, including Depp, has "become close" while working together.
"This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him," she told the publication. "And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it."
She said that while the rumors about Depp are "sexist," they don't shock her.
"It's also an unethical charge being made," she said. "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."
Vasquez and Benjamin Chew represented Depp during the trial of his defamation case, which the actor filed against Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard's personal essay did not mention Depp by name. However Depp's lawyers argued that her op-ed was part of an "elaborate hoax," per prior court documents obtained by E! News.
On June 1, a Virginia jury found Heard liable of defaming Depp. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the latter of which the judge reduced to $350,000. Heard, who filed a countersuit against Depp, was granted $2 million in compensatory damages.
Following the court's judgement, Vasquez spoke on the verdict outside the courtroom.
"Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence," Vasquez said. "We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case."
In a June 2 appearance on Today, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said that her client was "demonized" during the trial, noting that Heard plans to appeal the court's decision.
"She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft said. "There was so much evidence that did not come in."