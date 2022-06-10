Father's Day Gifts for Grill Guys and Foodies: Save $145 on a Ninja Foodi Air Fryer/Grill and More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your dad is a total foodie or he loves to grill, that makes your Father's Day gift shopping so much easier. A delicious meal or innovative cooking gadgets are gifts the dads in your life will appreciate.
If your dad is trying to keep healthy food preparation in mind, there's a $145 discount on the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer/Grill combo at QVC. There's also a portable gas grill that's perfect for beach days, camping, and travel. Plus, it's 20% off. Let's say your dad appreciates grilling, but he doesn't actually feel like doing it, just get him already-cooked ribs from an iconic Memphis restaurant.
Here are some delicious, game-changing gifts that your dad will appreciate and enjoy.
Father's Day Gift Idea for Foodies and Grill Masters
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer w/ Combo Crisper
You can use this air fryer for so many different things, including grilling roasting, baking, broiling, and dehydrating. This has an extra-large capacity, which allows you to grill while you air fry, talk about a game-changer.
Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill
Barbeque anywhere with this portable grill. You can bring this anywhere. It has a flip-out tank rack, a comfort grip handle for easy transport, and you can even use the wooden lid as a cutting board or charcuterie display.
A QVC customer said, "I had gotten this a couple weeks ago and finally got to use it for Memorial Day weekend and it worked amazingly! It's so compact that it's easy to pack in your car and carry it to wherever you need to go. We were able to cook Tri-tip, Hot Dogs and Burgers and they turned out perfectly!"
Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill
This is so much more than a pizza oven. You can use it as a griddle and a grill too. There's even storage on the bottom for your cooking utensils.
A fan of the product reviewed, "This product is awesome if you like to go camping or tailgating. It is compact enough to easily take along on road trips. The pizza oven gets really hot and with the stone it makes a good crust and delicious pizza. The kids absolutely love making their own individual pizzas. The grill and griddle work great too. It is easy to switch out the plates and I like how all the pieces store together with the oven. Since you can remove the plates it's not too difficult to clean it after use. The cooking surface is a good size for your average family. Totally worth it for the versatility and ease of use."
Just Bagels (24) 4oz NYC Bagels In Choice of Flavors
If your dad is familiar with New York bagels, he knows they can't be topped. Bring the Big Apple deliciousness to him with your choice of flavors.
Leonetti's (6) 12-oz Stuffed Pretzel Stromboli
"These Strombolis are so easy to make and full of the beef. Highly recommend thi s stuffed pretzel for everyone," a QVC shopper said about these stuffed pretzel roll strombolis. Everyone will enjoy these at the next family gathering, for sure.
David's Cookies (32) 2-oz Individually Wrapped Brownie Bars
If your dad a has a sweet tooth, he will love having these bite-sized brownies around. They're the perfect size for a snack to satisfy any light-night cravings. This assortment has four yummy flavors: chocolate chip, cheesecake, blondie, and s'mores.
Egg Harbor (4) 1-lb. Packs Seafood Medley
Summer is the perfect time for seafood. You're going to love this seafood medley. This salad has clams, calamari, shrimp, and rice. It's the perfect summer snack. It shows up frozen. All you have to do is bake it for 7 to 8 minutes. It really doesn't get much easier than that, right?
Designer Wellness 12-Pack Variety Protein Smoothies
A person on the go would appreciate these delicious protein smoothies. This 12-smoothie set has four flavors: Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana, and Tropical Fruit.
Mrs. Prindable's 10-Piece Stars & Stripes Summer Assortment
The Mrs. Prindables products are top-sellers with a devoted following. These crisp apples are dipped in homemade caramel and they're rolled in festive sprinkles. These are the ideal snack for a special event or whenever you're in the mood for a sweet treat.
Egg Harbor (10) 6 oz. Faroe Island Premium Salmon Filets
These tender, flaky salmon fillets are the perfect option for dinner. There are so many ways to cook them and they're full of flavor.
A shopper raved, "Oh my goodness I love it. I ordered for my husband because I was not a fan of salmon. But it turns out that I had never had this before. It truly is delicious and the easiest meal I fix whether it is in the oven or the air fryer. Thanks for having such high quality food."
Geoffrey Zakarian (4) 8-oz Salami Variety Pack
Who doesn't love a charcuterie board? This is the perfect snackable salami set.
One QVC customer gushed, "We got these and couldn't wait to try them. Not a disappointment! We eat them on a Town House cracker with cheddar cheese. A great appetizer or snack. Love the variety of flavors! I've bought these about four times now. They are always in my refrigerator. So easy to to make a quick snack! We love these! They will always be in my refrigerator, please don't stop selling this product! People are saying no dry ice, they aren't suppose to be on dry ice. They just need to be refrigerated. They are awesome!"
Collins Ultimate Bloody Mary Kit
Anyone who loves a Bloody Mary will enjoy this kit. It includes cocktail mix, celery salt, olives, cocktail onion, pickled asparagus, pickled green beans, and long bamboo sticks. Just add your vodka of choice.
Collins Old Fashioned Kit
Craft a mixologist-level Old Fashioned with this set. You'll get a delicious mix, which is a blend of brown sugar and cherry juice. Plus, this set comes orange twists in syrup, bourbon cherries, and cocktail picks.
Cheryl's Cookies 24 Piece Red Velvet Cookies
If you love red velvet cake, you're gonna adore these delectable red velvet cookies.
Anderson Seafoods (2) 2.5 lb. Boxes Coconut Breaded Shrimp
"Anderson Seafood has the most amazing tasting / looking and flavorful fish products around. Made these with duck sauce for dipping and could not enjoy them more," a QVC customer shared.
These crunchy coconut shrimp are already breaded. They show up frozen and ready for you to bake or pan fry. They will become your new favorite.
Junior's Original New York Plain Cheesecake
Junior's Cheesecake is nothing short of iconic. This dessert is an old-fashioned classic. You can never go wrong with this as a gift.
A QVC shopper said, "Love keeping one at all times in the freezer just for the few times hubby and I would enjoy desert or company is expected. Keep a selection of toppers, ie: pie fillers in blueberry cherry and strawberry with cool whip for those special occasions. So nice knowing this is always here to order and fast delivery. Perfect plain or with topping. So happy QVC always carries these."
Junior's Original New York Plain Little Fellas
If you enjoy cheesecake, these minis are the perfect snack size. They're also easy to serve at an event.
Corky's BBQ (4) 1-lb World- Famous Ribs
Bring the authentic taste of Memphis, Tennessee to your barbeque with these slow smoked, full cooked ribs from Corky's restaurant. They show up frozen and they're individually wrapped. These are a summer must-have for outdoor entertaining.
A fan of the ribs shared, "I bought these ribs a couple of years ago. I loved them. I am back again today to get another auto delivery order. The honey BBQ sauce is excellent. The ribs are so easy to make. I just pop them in the oven, make my sides and when the sides are done it's time to serve. I highly recommend - get the auto delivery - you won't regret it!"
