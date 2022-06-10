On The Scene: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Doc While Kristen Stewart Looks For LGBTQ+ Ghost Hunters

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
So, sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.
Flower Child: Yumi, the child nutrition and food sciences company beloved by Gabrielle Union, Jenna Dewan and Mindy Kaling, released a free children's book titled From Seeds Come Sunflowers. The book, narrated by Kristen Bell and illustrated by Russian-Ukranian illustrator Masha Karpushina, is set to help parents talk about current events with their children. Yumi recently teamed up with Operation Sunflower, which brings aid (diapers, wipes, food and warm clothing) to families affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Let's Get Loud: Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to know about a hot NYC restaurant before the rest of us. The multi-hyphenate held her Halftime after-party at Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center, which just opened in Midtown. JLo, her closest friends, family and guests including Ryan Seacrest and French Montana chowed down on the eatery's signature Greek hors d'oeuvres before dancing the night away in celebration of her Netflix documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Whip It, Whip It Good: Cardi B joined Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream she launched alongside Starco Brands, for a celebration at the West Hollywood Pride parade. Joined by 12 Cardi B-inspired drag queens on a dreamy Whipshots float, Cardi led the procession down Santa Monica Boulevard in a rainbow body suit. Along the way, she sprayed her boozy whipped cream into the mouths of fans and Pride-goers. Plus, she led the crowd in several rounds of the "WHIP IT GOOD" Whipster Wheel. By participating, attendees were given the opportunity to donate at least $5 to the Transgender Law Center.
Supernatural: Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart issued a spooky casting call on Instagram looking for LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, mediums, psychics and historians for what she called the "most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever." Stewart, an executive producer on the project, is teaming up with hairstylist CJ Romero and Scout Productions to bring this concept to life.
Nowhere Man: Artist Jaden Smith performed live at Somewhere Nowhere Lounge in New York City on June 3.
WeHo Pride: Jessica Alba and celeb photographer Carlos Eric Lopez kicked off Pride month with a limited-edition Baileys Colada at The Plaza Nightclub in Los Angeles, CA on June 2.
Milestone: Actress Lauren Elizabeth Harris and hosts of the Damsels in the DMs podcast Alejandro Valtierra and Aash Patel celebrated their 85th episode of the show, which offers a refreshing millennial take on dating in today's world. Here's to 85 more!
Strutting Into Summer: Designer Jessica Rich launched her first-ever sneaker collection just in time for summer. The comfortable yet sexy glass sneakers mark a new chapter for the celeb-favorite footwear brand that Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of.
Evil Genius: Soda brand OLIPOP (a prebiotic-packed sparkling tonic which offers as a healthier alternative to traditional soda) announced a partnership with Illumination and Universal Pictures to create a limited-edition banana cream flavor just in time for the release of the new Minions: The Rise of Gru film. The new flavor, inspired by the Minions' love for bananas, will be available online and on GoPuff in select markets on July 16.