Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and More Celeb Exes Who Reunited for Their Kid's Graduation

Watch : Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Now this type of co-parenting deserves an A-plus.

While there's no question that Hollywood has seen its fair share of breakups and divorces, many exes have found a way to set aside their differences and put family first. In fact, it seems that graduation season is prime example of just how diplomatic some former couples are as they reunite to watch their kids receive their diplomas.

Most recently, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe—who finalized their divorce in 2009 after nine years of marriage—came together to celebrate their son Deacon, 18, graduating from high school. In a video taken from what Ryan called a "homeschool graduation" marking the teen's academic milestone, the two cheered as "Pomp and Circumstance" playing the background. The clip also showed Reese hilariously picking up after Deacon when the teen accidentally threw his cap into a pool.

"reese w the cap grab," Ryan wrote alongside a laughing emoji on June 9. "(i played principal)."