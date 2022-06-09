Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and More Celeb Exes Who Reunited for Their Kid's Graduation

From Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, meet the friendly exes who put the diploma in diplomacy and came together for their child's graduation.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 09, 2022 11:46 PMTags
Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Now this type of co-parenting deserves an A-plus.

While there's no question that Hollywood has seen its fair share of breakups and divorces, many exes have found a way to set aside their differences and put family first. In fact, it seems that graduation season is prime example of just how diplomatic some former couples are as they reunite to watch their kids receive their diplomas.

Most recently, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe—who finalized their divorce in 2009 after nine years of marriage—came together to celebrate their son Deacon, 18, graduating from high school. In a video taken from what Ryan called a "homeschool graduation" marking the teen's academic milestone, the two cheered as "Pomp and Circumstance" playing the background. The clip also showed Reese hilariously picking up after Deacon when the teen accidentally threw his cap into a pool.

"reese w the cap grab," Ryan wrote alongside a laughing emoji on June 9. "(i played principal)."

photos
Friendly Celebrity Exes

What other friendly exes have been seen fêting their little ones—and not-so-little ones—at a commencement ceremony? Keep reading to find out.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

When their son Deacon received his high school diploma in June, Reese and Ryan—who were married from 1999 to 2008—celebrated the occasion by throwing the teen a backyard bash. Describing the party as a "homeschool graduation," Ryan explained, "i played principal."

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Although they consciously uncoupled in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, the Oscar-winning actress and the Coldplay front man have remained close and continued to co-parent their children: daughter Apple and son Moses. In June 2022, the former couple reunited to celebrate their eldest child's high school graduation.

Sharing a photo of herself with Chris and their firstborn, Gwyneth wrote on her Instagram Story, "Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin."

Instagram
Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson

More than 15 years after going their separate ways, Kate and her rocker ex came together to witness their son Ryder, 18, receive his high school diploma. In a photo taken from the graduation ceremony, the actress beamed as she stood next to Ryder and the Black Crowes musician.

"Today was a big day for our family," she wrote in the caption. "A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!"

Calling Ryder "the most incredible young man," Kate, who separated with Chris in 2006, added in a message to their son, "Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind."

Instagram
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen

While the Walking Dead actor was on hand with Helena to watch their son Mingus graduate from high school in 2018, he credited the supermodel for their child's academic achievement. "Props to this lovely lady," he wrote alongside a selfie with Helena, who he dated from 1998 to 2003. "(he graduated!!)."

Instagram
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

In 2019, the Drew Barrymore Show host and her ex-husband came together to celebrate their youngest daughter Frankie's kindergarten graduation. Will, who split with Drew in 2016 after for years of marriage, marked the occasion by posting an Instagram photo of the pair kissing the new "graduate."

Instagram
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

She may have covered the tattoo of Anontio's name on her arm, but Melanie stood by his side for their daughter Stella's graduation in 2015. The actress, who is also mom to Dakota Johnson and Alexander Bauer, gushed about their "angel" on Instagram, writing, "Beginning the next chapter of her life! Freedom!!"

Instagram
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

When Patrick Schwarzenegger got his degree from the University of Southern California in 2016, his parents Maria and Arnold—who split in 2011 amid news that the Terminator actor had fathered a child with a member of their household staff—attended the commencement ceremony. To celebrate his academic milestone, Patrick shared a photo of himself with the former couple alongside the caption: "Wouldn't be anywhere without these two. Thank you for everything and love yah both."

Instagram
Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel

Now this is some Southern charm! Bravo stars Kathryn and Thomas set aside their differences to fête their daughter Kensington at her preschool graduation in 2019. Despite their rocky past, the exes posed together in a smiley family photo featuring Kensie and their son Saint.

Instagram
Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace

Sixteen years after finalizing their divorce, the Chopped Canada host and his first wife reunited to watch their son Jack graduate from San Francisco State University. "So proud of this young man!!" Dean captioned a snap of the trio at the commencement ceremony. "So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @thejackmonty and @maryjoeustace."

 

Instagram
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen

The Underworld actress had nothing but love for her ex-boyfriend when their daughter Lily graduated from high school as part of the class of 2017. She wrote in a tribute to Michael and their close family, "We may not be a conventional family but we have love and humour and respect and care and I am proud to have walked this far with both of you and to have @lily_beckinsale walk us into the future."

Instagram
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres

They grow up so fast! Marc and his first wife, former Miss Universe Dayanara, proved that their son Ryan was not so anymore in a graduation photo taken in 2021. In the pic, the grad was seen towering over his parents in his robe and cap.

Instagram
Giada De Laurentiis and Todd Thompson

The Food Network star reunited with her ex-husband Todd, who she was married to from 2003 to 2015, for their daughter Jade's graduation. The two commemorated the class of 2019 with a cute family selfie at the ceremony, with Giada writing in the caption, "Happy graduation Jadey!!"

Instagram
Doug and Kerstin Emhoff

The Second Gentleman put his family first when he and ex-wife Kerstin watched their "baby girl" Ella graduate from Parson's School of Design in 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris, who married Doug in 2014, also marked the occasion with a photo of the college grad, writing, "Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala."

